Three players who could define FSU football's home game against Pittsburgh
In the heart of the gently rolling Red Hills region of the Florida panhandle, the sun rises over the city of Tallahassee. Despite the Florida sun shining down, a grey cloud hangs over the Florida State campus.
The proclamations that once filtered across the campus and pronounced the praises of a football team that appeared to be on the right trajectory have since dissipated in the wake of two straight losses at the hands of conference opponents. In their stead, whispers of frustration, patience worn thin, and ultimatums now fall upon the Florida State Football team like rainfall.
For weeks, the Seminoles have found themselves slipping on the mud of their own missteps. Missed assignments, stalled drives, and moments where confidence seemed to slip right through their grasp have caused the ‘Noles to slip whilst on their never-ending climb.
Each drop of disappointment has accumulated into a storm of uncertainty that threatens to drown out the early optimism that once defined their season, and their upcoming contest feels like an inflection point.
Storms don’t last forever, but this team needs to steady its footing, wipe away the rain, and begin its climb once more. There’s an opportunity to part the clouds, but it will take a complete performance from Mike Norvell’s Seminoles.
This Saturday, the Seminoles return to the familiar confines of Doak Campbell Stadium. Invading their territory is a Pittsburgh team that appears to have found its spark, and they’re eager to grow that flicker into a fire.
True freshman quarterback QB Mason Heitchsel has breathed life into the Panthers’ offense, and after torching Boston College for a 48–7 rout, Pitt suddenly looks like a team discovering its rhythm. On the other sideline, Florida State faces much more than a simple, run-of-the-mill ACC-matchup.
Now, Saturday’s contest feels like a test of resolve for Norvell and his team. A chance to stop the skid before it becomes a slide too steep to recover from.
It appears the importance of this game is not lost on this coaching staff, either. Changes to the depth chart and adjustments on both sides of the ball signal FSU’s search for a few sparks of their own.
Let’s discuss a few of these players to keep your eyes on as the Seminoles seek to find their footing at home this week and remind themselves and the larger community that there’s still plenty to play for this season.
1. Shamar Arnoux, Defensive Back
Recent changes to the depth chart have revealed a few new faces climbing into more prominent roles, and one name drawing attention this week is true freshman defensive back Shamar Arnoux. Arnoux, a four-star recruit, arrived in Tallahassee with an impressive résumé.
Rated the No. 383 overall prospect and No. 37 cornerback nationally in the 247Sports Composite, the Georgia native was a highly sought after recruit out of high school. A multiple-time state champion at the 6A and 7A levels, Shamar Arnoux committed to Florida State over the likes of Auburn, Tennessee, and Southern California, among others.
Earlier this season, Arnoux’s position coach, DB coach Pat Surtain Sr., was quick to sing the young defender’s praises: “Shamar, who's been doing a hell of a job for a freshman, he's been making plays, man, and he's really maturing. He may find himself in the lineup but it's still a work in progress.”
Six weeks into the season, it appears as though Shamar Arnoux will finally find himself in that prominent role within the lineup.
With Florida State’s defense searching for consistency, Arnoux could be poised for a breakout opportunity against Pittsburgh this weekend. The Seminoles’ defense has faced its share of toil and trouble in recent weeks, particularly in the secondary. Miami and WR Malachi Toney repeatedly exposed gaps in coverage last week, contributing to an average of 8.9 yards per pass.
The Hurricanes tallied over 240 passing yards, underscoring how explosive plays have become a recurring issue for DC Tony White’s group. The task won’t be any easier against a Pitt offense that thrives through the air, ranking 15th nationally with 307 passing yards per game.
True freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel lit up Boston College, completing 30 of 41 passes for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns. Heintschel’s ability to stretch the field has breathed life into the Pitt offense, and containing that explosiveness will be key if Florida State hopes to avoid another shootout.
As such, Shamar Arnoux may just become a key component of the FSU secondary. The freshman logged two tackles against Miami, flashing the instincts and physicality that made him one of the top defensive back prospects in the country. His blend of length, closing speed, and confidence could provide a much-needed spark to a defense eager to reestablish its identity.
Beyond the on-field talent, Arnoux’s relentless work ethic might bring an attitude that we’ve seen in a few Florida State DBs of old. “He's in the building at five o'clock every morning. He gives the whole group a wake-up call," Surtain Sr. mentioned earlier in the season.
"I just think maturity and knowing that he has a chance to help us this year…The talent is the talent. I just got to have trust in him that he can go out there and execute each and every play.”
2. Lawayne McCoy, Wide Receiver
Let’s not beat around the bush here: Duce Robinson needs some help. Don’t get me wrong, Robnson has been a breakout star for the ‘Noles, shooting to the top of the list in receptions, yardage, and touchdowns for the Florida State offense. He is undoubtedly QB Thomas Castellanos’ favorite target.
The problem is that other teams know that, and when they scheme to take that option away, OC Gus Malzahn’s offense has struggled to find a consistent second option. With an offense in search of another weapon in the passing game, Lawayne McCoy’s name has recently sprouted up near the top of the depth chart in the slot position.
The sophomore wideout has quietly re-emerged as one of the more dynamic pieces in Florida State’s receiving corps after spending most of the offseason rehabbing from the season-ending injury that cut short his promising freshman campaign. McCoy made his debut this season against Kent State, hauling in a career-long 21-yard reception.
In the weeks that followed, he continued to build on that momentum, reeling in a career-high 44 receiving yards against Virginia and finding the end zone for the first time against Miami a week ago. His return has been gradual, but each week has brought new signs that the former four-star recruit is beginning to rediscover his rhythm.
Ahead of the Pittsburgh matchup, McCoy appears to have reclaimed a regular role in the rotation, leap-frogging true freshman Jayvan Boggs on the depth chart. His involvement in the offensive game plan could prove invaluable this weekend against a Pittsburgh defense that thrives against the run but has shown vulnerability through the air.
The sophomore certainly has room for growth, but as Norvell mentioned, there are some expectations for him in the immediate future. If he can continue trending upward, McCoy has a chance to solidify himself as Florida State’s much-needed #2 option.
3. Thomas Castellanos, Quarterback
Including Thomas Castellanos on this list yet again feels like low-hanging fruit. It’s unfair to rest this team’s hopes on one man, but heavy is the head that wears the crown. For the record, Castellanos has been a far cry from the quarterback play we saw on display for the 2024 Florida State Seminoles.
At times, he has been the spark this Florida State offense has needed to pick itself up, dust itself off, and fight until the clock hits zero. His ability to improvise, extend plays, and inject belief into an offense searching for rhythm has kept the Seminoles competitive even amid the turbulence.
The numbers might not always tell the full story, but his presence, poise, and passion remain the heartbeat of this team. We saw this on display from him in the waning moments of the Virginia game. Despite the loss, the starting quarterback was delivering passes with breathtaking accuracy and giving the ‘Noles a chance to escape with a win. He has not been without his mistakes, however.
Castellanos has fueled Florida State’s recent turnover issues with a slew of interceptions in recent games. He’s far from the only ‘Nole coughing the ball up, but the offense will need to see better decision-making and accuracy from its lead man moving forward.
Beyond his on-field performance, I’m looking for Thomas Castellanos to continue to put his leadership and confidence on display. It’s hard to portray such confidence amidst a two-game losing streak, but we’ve seen how this team feeds off of his energy.
I’m hoping we see that level of intensity and fire from him on Saturday, because this Florida State offense is a whole lot more fun to watch when #1 operates it with the utmost swagger.
