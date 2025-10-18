Three players who could define FSU football's conference game against Stanford
Florida State travels to the West Coast to face off against Stanford for the first time in program history. Mike Norvell’s team is searching for answers, showcasing a bit of that desperation the head coach talked about over the course of the offseason.
The Seminoles’ recent three-game skid has exposed flaws on both sides of the ball, from defensive breakdowns to ball security issues on the offense. The Florida State Football program feels like it’s teetering on the edge of an all-out collapse, and Saturday’s late-night contest against the Cardinal feels like a major inflection point for the future direction of this program.
Let’s take a look at three players the Seminoles will need on both sides of the ball if they wish to leave Palo Alto with their first ACC victory in over 365 days and avoid the slow climb downwards.
1. Darryll Desir, Defensive Lineman
It’s no surprise that Florida State’s defense has been the weaker of the two groups over the course of this three-game losing streak. Defensive Coordinator Tony White’s group has struggled to present any kind of meaningful resistance against opposing offenses, surrendering 108 points and 1,254 yards over this three-game stretch.
Silver linings may fall on deaf ears at this point, but there are some that lie with the mix of freshmen and sophomores on the roster that have recently made their way into the rotation. Expected or not, players like DL Mandrell Desir, DB Shamar Arnoux, and DB Ja’Bril Rawls have forged consistent roles for themselves in this new-look 3-3-5 defense.
Another such freshman making a name for himself is that of DL Darryll Desir.
Twin brother of fellow FSU DL Mandrell Desir, Darryll Desir is another product of Borland High School in Miami. During his senior season at the high school level, the defenseman recorded 72 tackles, 17 TFLs, and 9 sacks en route to the 2024 FHSAA 4A regional round of playoffs.
The performance earned Desir a composite 3-star ranking, and he was listed as the nation’s 44th best pass rushing recruit. Ultimately, he and his twin brother committed to the Seminoles in November of 2024 over the likes of UCF, Kentucky, and Colorado.
Darryll Desir has been a formidable presence in the trenches for the ‘Noles. Desir burst onto the scene during FSU’s Week 4 matchup, coming in as PFF’s highest graded freshman edge rusher for the week with a score of 82.4. Since then, he has notched one tackle against Virginia, two against Miami, and an 18-yard deck against Pitt.
Desir was listed as an additional option at the edge rusher position for FSU’s upcoming match against the Stanford Cardinal alongside DE James Williams.
The rise on the depth chart is a promising sign for such a young talent, and his presence in the trenches is certainly a much-needed one for a Florida State defense that has showcased an inability to provide a consistent pass rush in the backfield. Saturday night’s matchup against the Cardinal should be a favorable matchup in the trenches, which bodes well for a breakout performance for the freshman.
2. Squirrel White, Wide Receiver
Entering the 2025 season, Tennessee transfer WR Squirrel White was pegged as a cornerstone of Offensive Coordinator Gus Malzahn’s offense at Florida State. Part of FSU’s entire offensive overhaul necessitated the acquisition of receiver pieces that possessed the fast-paced, lateral quickness that Malzahn’s scheme so heavily relies on.
White seemed like a perfect complementary piece alongside QB Tommy Castellanos and WR Duce Robinson, and his performance against Alabama had many thinking that he’d become a staple of the offense. Since that debut game, however, White has battled a lingering injury, and his offensive output has been severely affected.
Since his 40-yard reception that opened up the FSU offense against the Crimson Tide, White has tallied a total of three receptions in as many games, and he has yet to find the end zone this season. White is most certainly a threat in this offense, but the combination of his injury and FSU’s inconsistencies at the receiver position (outside of Duce Robinson) has left much to be desired.
His status is listed as “probable” in the most recent ACC injury report, but if he does indeed play, he can be a spark plug for a Florida State offense that could use another consistent receiver in the mix.
3. Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back
Despite the losses, Florida State’s rushing attack remains one of the best in the country, sitting at 5th with an average of 274.5 yards per game. FSU’s running back room has no shortage of talent either, with the likes of Kromah, Holmes, and Singleton Jr. producing for Malzahn’s offense.
Factor in the boost received from Castellanos’ and Danzy’s efforts on the ground, and it’s not hard to see why FSU’s rushing attack is one of their strengths. However, it’s Gavin Sawchuk who has separated himself from the rest of the pack, proving to be a reliable presence in the backfield.
Through six games, Sawchuk leads the Seminoles’ ground attack, having tallied a staggering 67 carries for 352 yards and 6 TDs. This success running the ball bodes particularly well for the veteran back against a Stanford team that is giving up 114.7 rushing yards per game.
His knack for finding space and converting critical carries into points could make him the key to keeping the Seminoles’ offense in rhythm. If Florida State can establish Sawchuk early, his mix of patience and burst could quickly wear down a Cardinal front that has struggled to contain the run.
