Three players to watch as FSU football takes on East Texas A&M
Florida State stunned the college football world last Saturday with its upset of Alabama, toppling a perennial powerhouse in a performance that sent shockwaves through Tallahassee and beyond.
The moment the clock hit zero, Doak Campbell Stadium erupted into chaos. In a moment of catharsis, fans stormed the field, players embraced, and a collective sigh of relief echoed as the Seminole faithful felt the weight of the 2024 season finally lifted off their shoulders.
For a program looking to turn the page, their emphatic victory over a college football blue blood was more than just a simple win. It was validation that the process, although not without its pitfalls, can be trusted. That Mike Norvell is capable of taking the Seminoles to the mountaintop. But, the road ahead is a long one, and the season has just begun.
As the grass is repaired and the field is prepped for another week of football in Doak Campbell Stadium, questions still remain for the Seminoles. Was this a fluke? How good is Florida State, really? Can Thomas Castellanos deliver in the same way? Most importantly, can they wipe away the euphoria of last Saturday and return to the grind, keeping their emotional equilibrium intact?
Because as former Seminole Bryant McFadden once cautioned, “Praise is like perfume. Smell it, but don’t drink it.” The same fans and pundits quick to crown you after an upset are just as quick to humble you the moment complacency creeps in, and the schedule is just as daunting, especially for a team still in the midst of transition.
Luckily for them, East Texas A&M is the team on the immediate horizon. Sure, winning is far from a foregone conclusion, but barring any monumental collapse, this Saturday’s contest is a far cry from Alabama.
FSU has an opportunity to settle in, take care of business, refine some of those holes that remain, and generate more positive momentum. Moreover, the ‘Noles may just have the opportunity to flash some of their young talent, as well.
Let’s turn the spotlight toward three young Seminoles who have the potential to make statements become key difference-makers as Florida State readies for its matchup with the incoming East Texas A&M squad this weekend.
1. Ousmane Kromah, Running Back
If you weren’t following Florida State’s offseason that closely, you were probably shocked when you saw an imposing 6’1”, 218-pound running back donning the #32 line up in the backfield alongside QB Thomas Castellanos against the Alabama Crimson Tide. You were probably even more surprised when the broadcast commentators or the friend seated next to you pointed out that the running back with an impressive stature was a true freshman.
That’s right, that’s true freshman running back Ousmane Kromah, a former four-star running back out of Leesburg, Georgia. Per Seminoles.com, Kromah ran for 4,643 yards and 55 touchdowns and reeled in 19 receiving touchdowns on 83 catches during his three seasons at the high school level.
The two-time Region 1-6A Player of the Year was considered the No. 4 running back nationally according to On3 and 247Sports and the 139th best player in the ESPN300 for the Class of 2025. Known for his downhill tendencies and ability to absorb contact with ease, Kromah was highly sought after coming out of high school.
The Georgia native was tied to the University of Georgia, having verbally committed to HC Kirby Smart and the Dawgs in early October of last year. After a pair of visits to Tallahassee, however, the young back promptly announced his decommitment from Georgia and subsequent flip to the Florida State Seminoles on December 4, 2024, eventually signing his LOI during the December signing period.
Ousmane Kromah eventually joined Mike Norvell’s program prior to the start of Fall Camp. Despite not taking part in FSU’s Spring practice series, there were whispers leaking out of closed practice that the true freshman running back was forging for himself a prominent role within newly-hired OC Gus Malzahn’s offense.
Those rumors were all but confirmed when a collection of practice highlights released on the FSU Football Twitter account showcased the newcomer cutting, breaking tackles, and trucking defenders with relative ease. Safe to say, the hype machine went into overdrive, and fans were eager to witness his skills on Saturdays in the Fall.
Fans didn’t have to wait long, because Kromah’s introduction to college football came in game one against the 8th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. The freshman running back was the beneficiary of 7 total carries, which he toted for a total of 31 yards; a 4.4 yards per carry average. On paper, the stat line is not much to bat your eye at, but the game film provides a more complete story.
Kromah showed off an impressive skillset, cutting through running lanes, bouncing off of defenders, and skating across the field. The fact that he wears the #32 probably has a lot to do with it, but something about his running style certainly evoked that of one James Wilder Jr. The way he barreled down the field, bruised his way through tackles, and refused to go down without a pile of Alabama players on his back was all reminiscent of Wilder Jr.
His brief display of talent was enough to excite any college football fan, which is why we’re eager to see the opportunities he’ll receive against East Texas A&M on Saturday. If the Seminoles can take care of business early against the Lions, it stands to reason that Kromah and a handful of young talent could see more action, and the event that happens, keep a keen eye on the young running back.
2. Landen Thomas, Tight End
The Florida State tight end room continues to be a strong suit for the Seminoles, and we haven’t even scratched the surface. Former UCF-transfer Randy Pittman Jr. and FSU familiar Markeston “Biscuit” Douglas were the clear standouts at tight end during Saturday’s contest against the Tide, especially in the blocking game.
In addition to reeling in 2 receptions for a total of 13 yards, Pittman Jr. went viral for his display of physicality after a replay if him forcing an Alabama linebacker flat on his back sparked fanfare. Combined, the two veteran tight ends put forth an admirable performance, providing Malzahn’s offense with steady protection in both the run and pass game while also flashing the versatility to move the ball in pivotal moments.
With their experience, physicality, and buy-in to the Seminoles’ physical identity, the unit has all the makings of a group that can quietly dictate the tone of games throughout the season, and we haven’t even seen the full breadth of the tight end unit.
During his press conference earlier in the week, HC Mike Norvell shared that TE Randy Pittman Jr. will be out of the lineup for a limited time due to injury. In his stead, Florida State fully expects the remaining members of the position group to step up. The “next man up” mentality brings about opportunities for a handful of young tight ends, including two-way sophomore Amaree Williams and newcomer Chase Loftin.
Ahead of East Texas A&M, however, we’ve got our eyes on another second-year man in the group: TE Landen Thomas. Thomas, one of the few returners in the tight end room, was a bright spot amidst Florida State’s tumultuous 2024 campaign. As a true freshman, the 6’4”, 234-pound pass catcher showed flashes, notching 14 receptions for 173 yards and one touchdown in 12 appearances (7 of which were starts). In fact, he’s the first true freshman tight end at Florida State to record a receiving touchdown since Nick O’Leary in the 2011 season.
Entering his sophomore season, many expect the big-bodied tight end to make a considerable jump in the receiving game. Thomas reportedly battled injury earlier in Fall Camp, but recent updates from the coaching staff have signaled a potential return for him in the near future.
With Pittman Jr. sidelined with an injury, the potential for increased reps against East Texas A&M is certainly on the table for Thomas during Saturday’s contest, but he’ll most likely be battling for those reps with the likes of Amaree Williams and Chase Loftin. If Thomas does see considerable action, however, expect him to be a weapon for the Florida State offense.
3. Mandrell Desir, Defensive Lineman
For as much praise as QB Thomas Castellanos and the Florida State offense have received since upsetting Alabama, DC Tony White’s defense was just as impressive. National media “experts” spent considerable airtime talking about the battle of the trenches in the months leading up to the matchup between the Tide and the Seminoles.
Most talking heads and beat writers fully expected the Crimson Tide to dominate the line of scrimmage, especially against FSU’s defensive line. What transpired, however, was the exact opposite. DC White’s 3-3-5 defense was causing fits for Alabama QB Ty Simpson and the Tide offense at all levels.
Darrell Jackson Jr. was making his presence known on the interior, ROV Earl Little Jr. was seemingly everywhere, and LB Justin Cryer was a defensive stalwart at the second level. For all intents and purposes, the Florida State defense dominated the Crimson Tide.
In addition to the names mentioned above, most of whom have become household names on the Seminole defense, several other contributors left their fingerprints on Saturday’s contest. Each added a layer of depth and resiliency that kept the Tide off balance, proving that Florida State’s defensive strength lies not in one or two stars but in the collective unit.
Yet, amid this blend of familiar stalwarts and newcomers, one figure in particular began to emerge as a rising young talent, and Saturday’s test against East Texas A&M may give him another opportunity to grow. That player is, of course, DL Mandrell Desir.
Mandrell Desir is a former three-star recruit out of Miami, Florida. Standing at 6’4”, 262 pounds, Desir finished his senior season at the storied Norland High School with 66 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks as an edge rusher. The promising young defenseman was billed as the 56th best edge rusher in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports.
Desir, alongside his twin brother Darryll, initially committed to UCF in July of 2024, but he flipped to Florida State late in the recruiting cycle and ultimately signed with the ‘Noles during the December signing period. Both Mandrell and Desir joined the ranks of Tony White’s revamped defense ahead of the 2025 season, quickly working their way into the rotation along the defensive line.
Mandrell Desir’s introduction to the collegiate ranks came against Alabama last Saturday. Despite appearing in a limited capacity, the true freshman defensive lineman notched 4 tackles against an Alabama offensive line chock full of future NFL talent. Much like fellow freshman RB Kromah, Desir’s stat-line isn’t groundbreaking, but the film tells a different story.
Desir was a constant presence in the Alabama backfield, flushing QB Ty Simpson out of the pocket on multiple occasions. That kind of impact from a first-year player against one of the nation’s most formidable fronts sparks intrigue. If he can translate that energy into more consistent reps, Desir has the potential to be a difference-maker sooner than expected.
With East Texas A&M coming into town this weekend, all eyes will be on whether he can build upon his promising debut and solidify himself as one of Florida State’s emerging defensive weapons.
In the blink of an eye, excitement has reached a fever pitch in Tallahassee, and the nation has taken notice of this revamped Florida State football team. The promise of the season ahead has never looked more favorable than it has right now, but the ‘Noles cannot afford to slip up in the slightest.
Maintaining focus will be critical, as the team must guard against the emotional hangover that so often follows a statement win. Remaining diligent in preparation and execution and staying grounded in their physical, disciplined identity will determine whether this momentum becomes a sign of sustained success or a fleeting high point at the start of the season. For the time being, however, FSU has East Texas A&M to turn their attention to, and another opportunity to win the day.
