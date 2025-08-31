Tommy Castellanos cements FSU football's victory over Alabama by breaking the rock
Florida State senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos had plenty to say about Alabama this offseason. His comments surrounding the departure of Nick Saban and not seeing any way the Crimson Tide could stop him squarely put a target on his back entering Saturday afternoon.
Whether it was players on the opposing sideline or fans watching around the country, everyone wanted to see how Castellanos would respond.
Castellanos came out and did what he's known for, backing up his statements with efficient play between the lines.
READ MORE: FSU football storms Doak Campbell Stadium after beating down No. 8 Alabama
Though he didn't rack up a ton of yards or throw a touchdown pass, Castellanos was the engine behind Florida State's offense. His timely scrambles and smart throws kept the Seminoles ahead of the chains and consistently confused an Alabama defense that was supposed to be among the best in college football.
By the time he kneeled out the clock in the fourth quarter and ran over to hug head coach Mike Norvell, Castellanos had completed 9/14 passes for 152 yards while rushing 16 times for a game-high 78 yards and a score.
Castellanos delivered in a critical game for Florida State, potentially setting the tone for the remainder of the offseason. It's all about keeping this same mindset, no matter the opponent, and this team of Seminoles seems focused on incremental improvement, rather than just resting on the result of one game.
It's still a victory worth celebrating and that's exactly what Florida State did, in grand fashion.
FSU Honors Tommy Castellanos With The Sledgehammer
With the win well in hand, the Seminoles began to feel what was happening late in the final frame. During the two minute warning, the entire team and even some members of the coaching staff started dancing on the sideline and eventually into the field.
The crowd didn't take long to join in, rushing Bobby Bowden Field to show their appreciation for Florida State at the 50-yard line.
Following the game, Norvell honored Castellanos with the opportunity to break the first rock of the 2025 season. If you remember, the newcomer also donned the sledgehammer when Florida State wrapped up fall camp.
The Seminoles shatter a rock with the opponent's logo that has been signed by every player on the team following each victory.
Castellanos has done all the right things since arriving on campus and it paid off in Week 1.
Florida State broke two rocks in 2024. If Saturday is any indication of what's next, the clean-up crew will have their work cut out for them over the next four months.
The Seminoles return to action against East Texas A&M on Saturday, September 6.
READ MORE: What Alabama's Kalen DeBoer believes it’ll take to beat FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok