Virgina Fans Wasted No Time Rushing the Field After Upsetting No. 8 Florida State
The storm was brewing in Virginia Friday night as the Cavaliers had No. 8 Florida State on the heels of a massive upset.
Once the upset was officially complete with an interception thrown by Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos on a fourth-down play, Virginia fans rushed the field in record time. Look at how quick they ran out onto the field.
It was a scary moment when you consider the fact that players were still on the ground right by the herd that couldn't be stopped. Through the chaos, it appeared that some players who were standing tried to go against the crowd to get back to the players who were on the ground as the massive group of fans rushed toward the center of the field.
The Cavaliers came out on top 46-38 in double overtime during the wild Friday night showdown. Florida State was able to tie the game with just 36 seconds left in regulation on an 11-yard touchdown pass to Randy Pittman Jr. Both sides connected on field goals in the first overtime period before Virginia scored to kick off the second overtime and converted on their two-point attempt.
Florida State nearly scored a touchdown in their second-overtime attempt, but Duce Robinson bobbled a pass from Castellanos in the end zone that was ruled incomplete. The Seminoles then had a false start on the next play before the deciding interception to end the game on fourth-and-12.
The final result brought maybe the quickest storming of the field you'll ever see. Squirrel White was the Florida State receiver on the ground as fans swarmed out. Based on a social media report, he was seen up and walking after what looked to be a scary moment.
Hopefully everyone caught up in the chaos is alright.