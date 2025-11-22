Travel woes add to FSU football's misery following ugly loss to NC State
The Florida State Seminoles put together an ugly showing on Friday in Raleigh. Florida State only scored three points in the first half, falling flat on its face in the fourth quarter in a 21-11 loss to the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
The Seminoles constantly make things hard on themselves in football games. Whether it's turnovers, penalties, missed field goals, dropped passes, poor tackling angles, or everything in between, Florida State always stands in its own way.
Apparently, things aren't any easier off the field as the bad luck just keeps piling up around the storied program in Tallahassee.
Florida State didn't have a smooth trip back home following its sixth loss of the 2025 season.
Seminoles Forced To Bus Back To Tallahassee With Flight Grounded By Fog
Travel woes only added to the Seminoles' misery, with the team trying to regroup for a rivalry game against the Florida Gators.
According to the Tallahassee Democrat's Liam Rooney, Florida State's flight from North Carolina was rerouted to Jacksonville due to 'fog and reduced visibility' at Tallahassee International Airport. That forced the team to pile into five buses for a 2.5-hour drive back to the Sunshine State's capital.
The Seminoles landed at Jacksonville International Airport shortly before 4:00 a.m. ET. and departed around 8:45 a.m. ET. To make matters even worse, one of the buses had to pull over for a short period because of an issue, per Rooney.
Can't say that was too unexpected, all things considered.
Florida State finally arrived home after 11:00 a.m. ET.
It's just been that kind of year, where everything that can go wrong is going wrong.
"I don't know why some of the things that we've seen, I mean, you can take any of the road [losses], any of them," Norvell said on Friday night. "Whether you're called short on a play that looks like it goes in, whether you have a ball bounce off a guy's head and goes directly to somebody, you can pick a number of different things that have shown up on the road."
"I've got faith that everything does happen for a reason. There are some things that are unexplainable of how or why, but that's what we have to live with," Norvell added.
No doubt, a night to forget for the Seminoles. However, with everything that happened, this will probably be on their mind for quite some time.
Florida State should have an easier time getting to and departing from Gainesville next weekend. As for the play between the lines? That remains to been but the past data points haven't exactly offered encouragement.
