Former FSU star QB Jameis Winston reveals the top pregame speech of his career
"If we going do it big then, we do it big then! Let's go baby! Let's fight!." Former Florida State star quarterback Jameis Winston said to his teammates before winning the 2013 BCS National Championship against Auburn.
Winston has had some iconic speeches when hyping up the players around him and has turned his viral antics into a brand after so many years of memorable moments.
"Honestly, one of my best pre-game speeches came in pre-season in 2018 against Jacksonville. I was talking about the importance of time," Winston said of one of his favorite pre-game speeches. "The only time we have here is now, and I was like, 'The time is still tickin', but is now. It could be the fourth quarter, and it is still going to be about now; first quarter, it starts with now."
Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would go on to lose that game to the Jaguars 25-10, but that doesn't take away from his charisma and charm. Those two things, alongside his athleticism, are part of what has kept him in the NFL over a span of 10 years.
"I'm a firm believer that it don't matter about what happened behind you or about what's going to happen ahead of you," Winston continued. "As long as time is still going, it is always going to be what time? Now."
He recently served as a Fox Sports digital correspondent during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Louisiana, producing more viral moments, such as driving city-goers around in a cart and accidentally crashing his cart into a horse-drawn carriage. He might've taken his eyes off the road to check his wristwatch.
It is unclear where Winston will end up next season as he left the Cleveland Browns last year in free agency. One is that his speeches and memorable moments will continue to capture the hearts of teammates and fans wherever he lands.
