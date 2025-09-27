SI

Florida State's Squirrel White O.K. After Virginia Field Storm Trampling Concerns

White was unscathed after the scary moment.

Tim Capurso

Concern for White (#4) was immediate, as the Florida State wideout was on the ground when Virginia fans stormed out onto the field in droves.
Concern for White (#4) was immediate, as the Florida State wideout was on the ground when Virginia fans stormed out onto the field in droves. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Virginia pulled off a stunning upset of eighth-ranked Florida State 46–38 in two overtimes on Saturday night. The thrilling contest ended on a fourth-and-12 heave for the end zone by Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos, a pass intended for wide receiver Squirrel White that was intercepted by Cavaliers defensive back Ja'Son Prevard.

What transpired after was only the world's fastest field-storming, as a throng of jubilant Virginia fans rushed onto the Scott Stadium field with a stunning quickness, leading to immediate concerns for White, who was swallowed up by the mob.

But White, who was spotted walking amongst the crowd of fans after the initial rush, made it out of the field-storming unscathed, according to multiple reports.

SI College Football Newsletter. Get SI's College Football Newsletter. dark. FREE

That's a relief. Here's hoping that there were no injuries—period—in the field storming. And as for the football side of things, the Cavaliers could be heading for a Top 25 ranking while the Seminoles are sure to plummet out of the Top 10 after the upset loss.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/College Football