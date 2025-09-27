Florida State's Squirrel White O.K. After Virginia Field Storm Trampling Concerns
Virginia pulled off a stunning upset of eighth-ranked Florida State 46–38 in two overtimes on Saturday night. The thrilling contest ended on a fourth-and-12 heave for the end zone by Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos, a pass intended for wide receiver Squirrel White that was intercepted by Cavaliers defensive back Ja'Son Prevard.
What transpired after was only the world's fastest field-storming, as a throng of jubilant Virginia fans rushed onto the Scott Stadium field with a stunning quickness, leading to immediate concerns for White, who was swallowed up by the mob.
But White, who was spotted walking amongst the crowd of fans after the initial rush, made it out of the field-storming unscathed, according to multiple reports.
That's a relief. Here's hoping that there were no injuries—period—in the field storming. And as for the football side of things, the Cavaliers could be heading for a Top 25 ranking while the Seminoles are sure to plummet out of the Top 10 after the upset loss.
