Two FSU Football standouts named as top-150 players in all of college football
The 2025 college football season is quickly approaching as teams wrap up spring camp and head into summer workouts. All around the country, standouts are starting to emerge, transfers are proving their worth, and newcomers are carving out their roles on their prospective rosters.
As spring camp comes to an end, multiple players on Florida State's roster have caught the eye of national pundits, and two Seminoles have landed on CBS Sports' top 150 players ahead of this year's season.
All signals indicate that FSU defensive lineman Darrell Jackson will find success after foregoing the NFL Draft and returning for his redshirt senior season. The 6’5”, 337-pound defensive tackle has attracted attention from league scouts and is poised for a dominant year under the defense of new defensive coordinator Tony White.
The Havana, Florida native has been with the program for two years after transferring from Miami, although he was required to sit out due to outdated transfer regulations during his first year with the team. He came in at No. 76 on the list.
"Powerful interior defender with 3.5 sacks and 24 hurries last year. Crashes the pocket with long-arm strength and has pass-rush counters and bend for his size," CBS analyst Blake Brockermeyer wrote. "Strong run defender with the quickness to disengage and finish plays inside."
Another player who will be key to the Seminoles' success in 2025 is USC transfer wide receiver Duce Robinson. Robinson appeared in 23 games with five starts with the Trojans. He recorded 39 receptions for 747 yards and seven touchdowns during his time in Southern California, including 23 catches for 396 yards and five scores last year. CBS ranked Robinson at No. 137.
"Big-bodied target with TE traits. Transferred from USC after hauling in 19 of 23 receptions for first downs and scoring 5 TDs. Red-zone weapon with a huge catch radius," Brockermeyer continued. "Should thrive in Norvell's system that leans on tall, physical pass catchers."
Florida State's schedule is ranked the second toughest in the ACC. It features showdowns against SEC's Alabama and Florida, alongside rivals Clemson, Pittsburg, NC State, and Miami. Combined, FSU will face 24 of CBS's top 150 players this fall.
