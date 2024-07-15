Two of FSU Football's Newest Stars To Be Featured At Youth Camp In Tallahassee
Florida State fans and youth campers around Tallahassee will have a chance to meet two of the Seminoles' newest stars later this week.
Centric Sports Group will be holding the Tallahassee Youth Football Camp on Wednesday, July 17. The non-contact camp is for all position groups with campers ages 6-18 welcome to participate. The event will feature a pair of Florida State skill players who transferred to the program from Alabama this offseason, redshirt senior running back Roydell Williams and senior wide receiver Malik Benson.
Williams is expected to play a sizable role in the backfield after a productive career with the Crimson Tide. He rushed 234 times for 1,165 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 21 passes for 152 yards and two scores in four years.
Benson will likely be Florida State's top receiver after Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson departed to the NFL. He was a standout in spring practice with his mix of athleticism and playmaking ability. Benson had a record-setting junior college career before catching 13 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for Alabama last season.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Returning To Tallahassee To Play For FAMU
Participants will have an opportunity to get autographs and an individual photo with Williams and Benson. There will also be position group drills, 7-on-7 for skill players, and a linemen challenge. Campers will be grouped by position group, age, and ability. The training will include a mix of speed, strength, and agility drills.
Sponsors include The Big Ben Group, Garnet & Gold Store, and Edible Arrangements Tallahassee.
The Tallahassee Youth Football Camp will have prizes for competition winners throughout camp including camper of the day! To register, visit: https://www.centricsportsgroup.com/tallhasseefootballcamp
*Some information via release from Centric Sports Group
READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterback Goes Viral For Endorsement Deal With Circle K
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• BREAKING: FSU Football Lands Blue-Chip Texas Wide Receiver Daylan McCutcheon
• Keon Coleman Likely Will End Playful Apple Watch Tradition In The NFL
• ESPN Identifies Sophomore Linebacker As FSU Football's 'Sleeper Pick' For 2024 Season
• Harvard Offensive Line Transfer Jacob Rizy Arrives At FSU Football Ready To Compete