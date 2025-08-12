Nole Gameday

Veteran defensive back no longer part of Florida State football team

The Seminoles have seen a defender depart from the roster with the season opener right around the corner.

Dustin Lewis

Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell looks on during the second half against the Clemson Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Florida State Seminoles have parted ways with a veteran member of the program just over two weeks before the 2025 season kicks off against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

According to a program spokesperson, junior safety Conrad Hussey is no longer part of Florida State's football team.

READ MORE: Rising star gaining edge in FSU’s running back battle

Conrad Hussey Departs From Florida State Ahead Of 2025 Season

Conrad Hussey
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University defensive back Edwin Joseph celebrates a tackle against Georgia Tech with defensive back Conrad Hussey at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images

Hussey was competing for playing time in the defensive backfield but wasn't discussed publicly by the coaches much this preseason. He's coming off a disappointing 2024 season where his playing time diminished throughout the campaign.

Last year, Hussey recorded 18 tackles in ten appearances. There was a belief he could transfer following the season but he chose to return to Florida State. The Seminoles wanted to see him take the next step this offseason.

However, that didn't happen with Hussey being passed up in the rotation by players such as redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt sophomore K.J. Kirkland, and redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph.

Hussey was never able to recapture the performance from his true freshman season that seemed to have him ready to break out at Florida State. During his first season with the program, he saw action in all 14 games, totaling 22 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two pass deflections, and one interception.

A Blue-Chip Recruit In The 2023 Class

Conrad Hussey
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs running back Brashard Smith (1) celebrates after he catches a pass against Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (1) and defensive back Conrad Hussey (12) during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Florida native was a late addition to #Tribe23, flipping from Penn State to choose the Seminoles over the Nittany Lions and Miami Hurricanes. Hussey was regarded as the No. 193 overall prospect, the No. 9 S, and the No. 29 recruit in Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Of the 19 prep signees in 2023, Hussey is the seventh to move on from Florida State. He's expected to have three seasons to play two at the college level.

The 2023 recruiting class has been a mixed bag for the Seminoles. Along with Hussey, former five-star recruit Hykeem Williams and former four-star defensive end Lamont Green Jr. both transferred.

Hussey and Williams were two of the three highest-rated players that FSU signed in the cycle. The third, offensive tackle Lucas Simmons, has yet to start a game in garnet and gold.

READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football