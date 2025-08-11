Rising star gaining edge in FSU’s running back battle
Shortly after Florida State concluded its second scrimmage of the preseason, head coach Mike Norvell was asked to name the most impressive running back of the evening.
Norvell went on to discuss six different players in the backfield but the one he mentioned first might mean something in the Seminoles' running back battle.
READ MORE: FSU fan-favorite player joins HBCU coaching staff
True Freshman RB Ousmane Kromah Scores Multiple Touchdowns
According to Norvell, true freshman running back Ousmane Kromah scored multiple touchdowns during red zone work. It was a small tidbit but very meaningful, as Kromah has consistently stood out throughout fall camp.
Norvell has highlighted his talent multiple times and running backs coach David 'YAC' Johnson referred to Kromah as 'different' at Florida State's media luncheon. Redshirt junior running back Gavin Sawchuk added that Kromah is far ahead of where he was as a freshman.
"I thought there were some good runs," Norvell said on Sunday evening. "I know Ous had a couple of touchdowns there in the red zone and we got a little bit of red zone work. He looked good in what he did."
Outside of Kromah, Norvell brought up Sawchuk, redshirt senior Roydell Williams, sophomore Kam Davis, redshirt sophomore Samuel Singleton Jr., and redshirt senior Caziah Holmes while talking about the running backs.
Interestingly enough, redshirt junior Jaylin Lucas wasn't mentioned, though he has worked a lot at wide receiver.
"Gavin Sawchuk's continuing to come along. Roydell Williams has really done some good things as a complete back. Kam Davis, I think, is continuing to progress," Norvell said. "Samuel Singleton did a couple of really good things. We got some good kickoff cover/kickoff return, I mean Sam looked really good tonight, had a nice run as well. Caziah I think did a couple of good things."
'Separating Factors' Will Be Key In FSU Running Back Competition
Traditionally, offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn has relied on one running back to carry the bulk of the load. Over the last two years at UCF, R.J. Harvey had more than 100+ rushing attempts than any other back on the Knights' roster.
That probably won't be the case at Florida State in 2025. With a variety of skill sets and bodytypes, the Seminoles can roll out different players depending on the situation.
At the same time, Norvell is still looking for the running backs to separate themselves from the competition.
"That group, I'm excited about what they're showing and I've said this throughout, it's the separating factors," Norvell said. "You're not going to do it with just one back but who's going to separate themselves to be the one or the guys that are going to be heavy in that work and force the time, force the priority in what they're doing? And you have to be complete in that."
"You've got to be able to do it with the ball in your hands, without the ball in your hands," Norvell added. "Coach Malzahn, he's had great success with that position as well as just within our career being able to utilize different guys and showcase what they can do. Really excited about the continued growth in that room."
Kromah is doing all the right things to give himself a chance to start on opening day.
Up Next For Florida State
The Seminoles continue preseason practice with sessions scheduled Monday through Thursday.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok