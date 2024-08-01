Virginia Tech Quarterback Kyron Drones Takes Shot At FSU Football's Atmosphere
Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium is renowned for having an atmosphere unlike any other. From Chief Osceola planting the spear in the center of the field while riding renegade, to the tens of thousands of screaming fans singing the Warchant at the top of their lungs to cheer on their beloved team, it is hard for one to call anything about it 'overhyped'.
Well, apparently, Virginia Tech's quarterback Kyron Jones believes it is as he went on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders' 2Legendary podcast to discuss the toughest places he's played at, of course, putting Virginia Tech's at No. 1.
“Best stadium other than ours? I’m putting ours in our league, that's No. 1," Drones said.
To Drones, Louisville is the loudest he's played at and Doak Campbell he felt was 'overhyped'.
"I feel like that was overhyped. I feel like they just go crazy in a night game. The day game was overhyped though," Drones continued.
Florida State decimated the Hokies 39-17 last season and Drones, the brother of former FSU offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, seemed a little salty about it. Virginia Tech and Florida State aren't scheduled to play a regular-season game this year, and Doak Campbell stadium is currently under renovations set to be completed in 2025, so Drones may never get the experience of a fully packed night game in Tallahassee.
For reference, EA Sports' College Football 25 ranked Florida State's Doak Campbell Stadium as the ninth toughest place to play, while leaving Virginia Tech 'sleeping with one eye open' at No. 17. As for Louisville, they didn't make the cut.
