FSU Football QB Tommy Castellanos makes decision on college football future

The Florida State Seminoles quarterback room is headed into an overhaul. Whether intended or not, the Seminoles are in desperate need of depth under center.

Backup quarterback Brock Glenn announced his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday, leaving promising redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry and former four-star prospect Jaden O'Neal competing for the starting job in 2026. And now, Tommy Castellanos has made his intentions known.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback transferring after three seasons in Tallahassee

Tommy Castellanos Declares for NFL Draft

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Former FSU quarterback Tommy Castellanos announced his intentions to head to the NFL Draft following his senior season in Tallahassee, Florida. Castellanos was battling with the NCAA for another year of eligibility, but his waiver was denied, which would've affected his decision to move on to the next level.

To Florida State, thank you for changing my life," Castellanos wrote on social media. "Being a Seminole has been an absolute dream come true.

"From the relationships built to the moments that will stay with me forever, I'm proud to graduate from this incredible university and I will carry the garnet and gold with me wherever I go."

"I'm excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft," Castellanos continued.

What Castellanos’ Draft Decision Means for Florida State

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Castellanos threw for 2,760 yards and 15 touchdowns, alongside nine interceptions, during his lone season with the 'Noles. He also led the team with 557 rushing yards and a team-high nine rushing touchdowns, the most for a Seminole quarterback in a season. However, his inconsistency could hurt his draft options.

Castellanos appeared in 38 games during his four-year collegiate career, throwing for 6,449 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions while adding 1,984 yards on the ground and 28 scores.

The 5'11'', 210-pound Waycross, Georgia native thanked his former school, Boston College, as well.

"To Boston College, thank you for changing my life. Being a part of such an amazing institution has been one of the greatest honors I could ever experience."

The transfer portal opens on January 2, and the argument for depth in the quarterback room has only grown with the announcement. Without Castellanos in the QB room, it will likely lead to another incoming transfer this offseason.

READ MORE: FSU football bracing for departure of key starter to transfer portal

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News