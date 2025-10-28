Wake Forest preparing to get FSU football's best shot in primetime showdown
The Florida State Seminoles return to Doak Campbell Stadium this weekend, facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for their eighth contest of 2025. After a hot 3-0 start to the season, the Seminoles have gone 0-4 since the beginning of conference play, having lost nine straight ACC games since the win over Cal in 2024.
As FSU hopes to break that streak this weekend, the only thing standing in their way is a Wake Forest team currently on a three-game win streak, highlighted by a 13-12 victory over SMU this past weekend.
Under first-year head coach Jake Dickert, the Demon Deacons are 4-3 on the season, and with a relatively easy schedule remaining in 2025, it would be no surprise for Wake Forest to be a bowl-eligible team, especially if they can find a way to win against Florida State.
Dickert Believes Florida State's BYE Week Could Be An Advantage
After what has been a rough four-game stint for the Seminoles, came a much-needed bye week for the team, as they fell short in four consecutive games, all by one score. With FSU having the much-needed time off to heal and prepare for Wake Forest, Dickert believes that this could be the game that FSU goes back to its roots if the Demon Deacons are not prepared.
"This is the first time someone has been waiting for us, and I would imagine they've been waiting for us with bad intentions," Dickert said. "So, we need to have our best, prepare our best, we need to focus to the way we're capable of being focused."
"I think their quarterback is elite, he's extremely talented, and I think their defense is the last version of Rocky Long's defense left in this world, which is phenomenally attacking, which can go both ways," Dickert added. "Success equals sacrifice, and our guys have got to be willing to do that. They've done that every step of the way, and I believe will continue to do that."
While Wake Forest may have the momentum going into the game, this will be the biggest crowd they have faced all season, and with it being a primetime game and serving as Florida State's homecoming game, saying this will be a tough environment is an understatement.
Dickert Treating FSU Like Any Other Opponent Going Into The Game
Florida State is one of the biggest brands in college football. While the past decade hasn't been the prettiest for the Seminoles, the tradition and history etched in the walls of Doak Campbell Stadium are still clear as day each Saturday in the fall.
With Wake Forest making their first trip to Tallahassee since 2022, and the first matchup between the schools since Dickert took over the reins of the program, the new head coach is doing what he can to block the outside noise from his team, allowing them to focus on laying their "Built In Dark" brand of football.
"I think it's always nameless, faceless opponents. We get to go down and play one of the bluebloods of college football, if you want to say it, in the big arena. We seem to be everyone's homecoming, so we get another homecoming, so I expect it to be a really packed place, and our guys are going to be ready for the challenge," Dickert said.
"That's part of the 'Built In Dark' mentality. It doesn't matter the opponents' record, it doesn't matter who they are, it doesn't matter where they came from, where we've got to go," Dickert continued. "We need to play our standard of football, and we've got to prepare that way."
The two ACC foes will play on Saturday, November 1st, in Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Network and will be both Florida State's homecoming and Seminole heritage game.
