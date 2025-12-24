Former FSU football DB coach heads to Big 12 program after SEC stint

The Florida State Seminoles have a proud tradition of producing defensive backs, but the program also has a proud tradition of producing defensive back coaches.

For instance, during Jimbo Fisher's head coaching tenure alone, prominent figures in the world of college football presided over the defensive backs in Tallahassee, such as Mark Stoops, Jeremy Pruitt, and Charles Kelly.

All three of those names went on to serve as head coaches of an FBS program, while two of them became head coaches in the SEC (Stoops - Kentucky, Pruitt - Tennessee).

With this in mind, a former FSU DB coach is making his way up the ranks in the college football world.

Kansas State Hires Former FSU DB Coach Marcus Woodson As Co-Defensive Coordinator And Defensive Backs Coach

FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4551 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After serving as FSU's defensive backs coach for three seasons (2020-22), Marcus Woodson spent three years with the Arkansas Razorbacks as their co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

With the firing of Sam Pittman in Fayetteville, Woodson was offered the same role at Kansas State, but will return to coaching defensive backs rather than safeties, specifically.

Per KSU's press release, Woodson said, "My family and I are incredibly excited to join the Kansas State family. I am grateful for the opportunity to pour into our players and help build something special here in Manhattan."

Woodson will serve under Collin Klein, the newly crowned head coach of KSU. Klein served as the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats for two seasons before heading to Texas A&M for two years as the OC under Mike Elko.

Klein said, "Marcus is a great addition to our defensive staff. He is of high character, hard working and a winner. I am excited for him to help lead our defense and develop our secondary."

The Seminoles fired their most recent DB coach, Patrick Surtain Sr., and hired former Michigan State secondary coach Blue Adams to replace him. Adams and safeties coach Evan Cooper will man the defensive backfield next season.

