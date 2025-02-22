What are the early odds for FSU Football QB Thomas Castellanos to win the 2025 Heisman Trophy?
With the 2025 college football season steadily approaching, sportsbooks and oddsmakers are putting out odds on nearly everything heading into fall. Recently, FanDuel released their early Heisman Trophy odds for this year, and Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos made the cut.
FSU landed Castellanos out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in the offseason and transferred in from Boston College. Last season, he threw for 1,366 yards and 18 touchdowns while adding 194 yards on the ground and another score.
Florida State hired Castellanos' former coach, Gus Malzahn, out of UCF as offensive coordinator so the chemistry could be there for him to make a Heisman campaign. FanDuel currently has him at +6000 to etch his name into the college football history books.
LSU quarterback Garett Nussmeir holds the top odds of winning it this year at +800, followed by Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning at +900. Clemson Tiger quarterback Cade Klubnik is also in the mix at +1000. Maimi Hurricanes' Carson Beck is tied with Florida Gators' DJ Lagway at +2000. Tennessee transfer wide receiver Squirrel White is also on the list at +50,000. White was a part of Florida State's 2025 class.
It will be interesting to see Castellanos reunited with Malzahn in Tallahassee. Both Malzahn and FSU head coach Mike Norvell are known for their high-powered offenses, and the two worked together at Tulsa. His 2007 Tulsa offense produced three 1,000-yard receivers, a 5,000-yard passer, and a 1,000-yard rusher, so there could be fireworks and an invite to New York if Castellanos has an explosive season.
Watch for Castellanos when Florida State opens its schedule on August 30 against Alabama Crimson Tide.
