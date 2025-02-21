Three-Star South Florida linebacker Karon Maycock commits to FSU Football over Miami

BREAKING: Class of 2026 4 ⭐️ LB Karon Maycock ( @KARONMAYCOCK_ ) has committed to Florida State he tells me.

Karon Maycock is a 6’2 (210 LBS) Linebacker out of Miami, FL. Maycock has a total 30 offers and ultimately chose FSU over offers from Florida, Miami, Alabama and a few… pic.twitter.com/wri9iMN8Ra