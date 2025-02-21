Three-Star South Florida linebacker Karon Maycock commits to FSU Football over Miami
Florida State is making a quality addition to its 2026 class.
On Thursday evening, three-star linebacker Karon Maycock announced he was committing to the Seminoles over an offer list that included Miami, Florida, Alabama, and multiple other P4 programs. Maycock was in Tallahassee for a junior day earlier this month and his decision comes not long after that trip.
Florida State became one of Maycock's first offers in 2023 and the Seminoles have continued to make him a priority. However, his visit to campus at the beginning of February marked his first opportunity to meet with defensive coordinator Tony White and new linebackers coach John Papuchis.
Maycock is coming off a junior season at Miami Central High School where he tackled 62 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, and three pass deflections in eight games. Former FSU star Derrick Gibson was recently hired as the head coach at Miami Central.
With the addition of Maycock, Florida State holds seven verbal commitments in its 2026 class. The haul rises from No. 12 to No. 11 in the country. He's the first linebacker to join #Tribe26 to this point of the recruiting cycle.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 569 overall prospect, the No. 43 LB, and the No. 86 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Who Does Florida State Have At Linebacker For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Stefon Thompson
Senior Elijah Herring
Redshirt Junior Omar Graham Jr.
Redshirt Junior AJ Cottrill
Junior Blake Nichelson
Junior Justin Cryer
Redshirt Sophomore Caleb LaVallee
Redshirt Sophomore Brandon Torres
Redshirt Freshman Timir Hickman-Collins
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Parrish
Redshirt Freshman Gav Holman
True Freshman Ethan Pritchard
