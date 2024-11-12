What is Mike Norvell Looking For in Florida State’s Next Defensive Coordinator?
Florida State's defense did not perform up to expectation in 2024. The Seminoles have been dominated on third downs all year and have only forced three turnovers in ten games, with one of those being a fumble recovery on a muffed punt. The talent just hasn't meshed under the current scheme and coaching. Now, consequentially, we will see a different coordinator.
FSU Head Coach Mike Norvell fired both the offensive and defensive coordinators last Sunday, alongside wide receivers coach Ron Dugans, in what seems to be a reboot after a historically bad 1-9 season.
"Tough decisions have had to be made, and those guys are going to go on and have great careers in their own right. But I would say there's a ton of focus, investment, and belief in what we need to be and where we're going. I'm going to rely on what I know," Norvell said of the recent changes made.
So, what direction does Norvell want his future defenses to take? They have an extremely talented but young secondary, which has contributed to giving up explosive plays on the back end, and the production up front from last year's ACC Championship team has moved on to the NFL. At the helm, Norvell has never struck me as a person without a plan in place, and he expressed that on Monday. The decision didn't come lightly, so it will be interesting, given his web of coaching contacts, to see who will sign on as Florida State's next defensive coordinator.
"Yes. I've got a plan in place for what -- you don't make decisions like this, to this scope, without having an idea of what it is that you are looking for, what are the areas where I think we can continue to improve and support our players and highlighting the guys that we have and also highlighting the guys that we're going to go get. I do have a plan in that," Norvell said. "Don't want to get into too many specifics at this time. But yes, I've got a picture of what that's going to be."
Florida State named linebackers and co-defensive coordinator Randy Shannon as interim defensive coordinator in the process of the coaching search, but, that could change quickly. The need for someone with a knack for landing some of the higher-rated prospects while developing them into NFL talent is imperative.
"I've been fortunate throughout my career, I've had to hire a lot of coaches, and very few times have I had to hire coaches because of the situation that we're in now. Usually, it's been from guys getting promotions and other opportunities that have presented itself. But I know what it looks like. Even coming here, the guys that have been here for the last five years and some guys that have joined in throughout this journey, we've had some really, really good coaches, and they've proven themselves throughout the time, and unfortunately this year has not been good enough."
There are numerous prospects on the Norvell web, and he hinted that he's received significant interest from all levels. One candidate with Norvell ties that stand out is SMU DC Scott Symons. There are also other hot names such as Georgia Tech's Tyler Santucci and Oregon's Chris Hampton. Nothing is definitive at this point from the outside looking in, but the expectations at FSU haven't changed, and the next hire should reflect that.
"I'm going to rely on what I know, and there will be absolutely no change to the character and the characteristics of what I think it is to be -- what's necessary in great coaches. That's what we're going to be able to provide for our players. Guys are going to impact them not only on the field and helping them grow and develop but also help them develop into the men they're going to be."
Florida State is currently in a BYE week and is set to face off against Charlston Southern on Saturday November 23 at 1:30 p.m. The 'Noles will finish the season against the Florida Gators and need to get things sorted out sooner rather than later to retain their current roster and class.
