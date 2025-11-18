What James Franklin to Virginia Tech means for FSU, Mike Norvell
Florida State football historically has been a program of stability and continuity. In the last 59 years of FSU football, there's been only one coach (Willie Taggart) who was fired less than five years tenured with the program.
Including Bobby Bowden, who took over the program in 1976, there have only been four individuals hired as the head ball coach at Florida State. That's a staggering number in comparison to the rival Florida Gators, who've had 10, and the Miami Hurricanes, who've had 12.
Although it seems like Tallahassee has been the epicenter of the coaching carousel since the start of Mike Norvell's run with the Seminoles (for reasons good and bad), FSU and its fanbase historically are not used to their coach's name being on the chopping block.
So what does Virginia Tech's hiring of James Franklin mean for Florida State?
The James Franklin Wrinkle
With VT officially hiring Franklin, FSU will miss out on potentially the best fit for the program should they move in another direction after this season.
James Franklin is a great recruiter, known for taking programs that are either in the dumps or wading in mediocrity to consistent winners. His biggest flaw, of course, was not being able to win the big games.
However, would he face that problem at a school like Florida State, which currently resides in the ACC? Would the "big game" curse follow him to Tallahassee? One thing that is certain is that we'll never know, at least for the near future.
As for FSU and its potential coaching search, the market will largely be between successful Group of 5 coaches and overachieving (but not competing for a national championship) Power 5 coaches.
This is because schools like Florida, LSU, Penn State (and potentially Auburn) will likely get their pick of the litter before the Seminoles, as much as FSU fans don't want to admit it.
Names to look out for should FSU move on include Eli Drinkwitz (Missouri), Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), Jon Sumrall (Tulane), Alex Golesh (USF), and even Jimbo Fisher (former FSU, Texas A&M).
The Seminoles currently sit at a 5-5 record with two more opportunities to reach a bowl game. They face NC State on Friday night in Raleigh, and UF in Gainesville two weeks.
