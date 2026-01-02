FSU football reportedly promoting former Seminole star to linebackers coach

Since arriving in Tallahassee, head coach Mike Norvell has prioritized having plenty of garnet and gold bloodlines throughout the program, whether that's in the front office, coaching staff, or recruiting staff.

Florida State has made significant changes to Norvell's staff this offseason. Most recently, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator John Papuchis departed for a job at Missouri.

Instead of pursuing an outside candidate, the Seminoles are expected to promote from within to fill the open spot. FSU made a similar move when quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz left for Buffalo, tabbing assistant wide receivers coach Austin Tucker to take over the room.

Former Seminole Star Ernie News Expected To Be FSU's New LBs Coach

Oct 15, 2006; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker (50) Ernie Sims sets himself during the play as he guards against the Buffalo Bills offense at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images Copyright Tom Szczerbowski | Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

According to Noles247, Florida State is moving towards promoting assistant linebackers coach Ernie Sims to take over the full-time role. Sims has served on staff for the last two seasons. He joined the Seminoles as a defensive analyst in 2024 following a stint at UCF. He held assistant linebackers coach duties this past season.

Sims has been coaching at the FBS level in a variety of roles since 2018. He began his career at Florida Atlantic, working as an assistant strength and conditioning coordinator before moving to director of football operations and defensive quality control analyst.

The 41-year-old was hired by USF as a defensive quality control analyst in 2020. The following season, Sims was promoted to linebackers coach, and he earned the interim defensive coordinator title late in 2022.

Sims went on to spend one year as the linebackers coach at UCF, working under current offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. He wasn't retained following the 2023 season, leading to his present stint at Florida State.

Four linebackers who were listed on the Seminoles' two-deep are eligible to return next season; redshirt senior AJ Cottrill, senior Justin Cryer, senior Blake Nichelson, and redshirt junior Caleb LaVallee. Florida State signed multiple linebackers in its 2026 class, including four-star Izayia Williams.

A Tallahassee native, Sims signed with FSU in 2003 out of Lincoln High School as the No. 1 recruit in the country. In his three seasons playing for the Seminoles, Sims totaled 200 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and one blocked kick. Sims was named a first-team All-American in 2004.

The Detroit Lions selected Sims with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2006 NFL Draft. He played in the league for nearly a decade with the Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys, and Arizona Cardinals.

Sims was honored with a spot on the PWFA All-Rookie Team. He finished his professional career with 623 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 11 pass deflections, and one interception in 109 appearances. Sims made over $17 million while in the NFL.

