Where Florida State Ranks in Latest CFP Era List May Surprise Fans

The College Football Playoff era left Florida State fans with a sour taste in their mouths after being historically snubbed during their 13-0 ACC Championship run in 2023.

The Seminoles haven't made an appearance in the bracket since 2014, when an undefeated FSU team fell to Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

Florida State Falls into Middle Tier of CFP Era Rankings

Sep 21, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles Chief Osceola on the sidelines during the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

CBS Sports recently released a list ranking all 136 FBS teams by winning percentage, with Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia claiming the top three spots, while the University of Massachusetts finished last. Florida State landed just outside the middle at No. 42.

Since 2014, Florida State has an 89-61 record (.593), sitting just ahead of the UCF Golden Knights (89-62, .589) and just behind the Tennessee Volunteers (90-61, .596). Rivals Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators rank No. 30 (96-59, .619) and No. 46 (88-63, .583), respectively.

Florida State has taken numerous blows since its 34-31 national championship victory over Auburn in 2014. Former head coach Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M a few years later, and the duo of former head coach Willie Taggart (9-12, .429) and current head coach Mike Norvell (38-34, .528) has a combined win/loss record of 47-46, just over .500 at .502.

Although the sport has changed, for comparison, the Seminoles' winning percentage from 1987-2000 was 152–19–1 (.886), ranking 12th-highest in FBS history with over 500 victories and 26 ten-win seasons.

With Florida State sitting near the middle of the CFP-era rankings, the upcoming 2026 schedule will be critical in determining whether the program can climb back toward national relevance.

Florida State's 2026 Schedule

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the fourth quarter against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Florida State faces early-season tests against SMU and Alabama, and faces a difficult middle-of-the-season stretch against Louisville, Miami, and then Clemson. With Florida State sitting near the middle of the CFP-era rankings, the upcoming 2026 schedule will be critical in determining whether the program can climb back toward national relevance.

Saturday, August 29 vs. New Mexico State - Tallahassee

Monday, September 7 vs. SMU – Tallahassee

Saturday, September 19 at Alabama – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Saturday, September 26 vs. Central Arkansas – Tallahassee (Family Weekend/Hall of Fame)

Saturday, October 3 vs. Virginia – Tallahassee (Cancer Awareness)

Friday, October 9 at Louisville – Louisville, Ky.

Saturday, October 17 at Miami – Miami Gardens, Fla.

Saturday, October 31 vs. Clemson – Tallahassee (Military Appreciation)

Saturday, November 7 at Boston College – Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Saturday, November 13 at Pitt – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, November 21 vs. NC State – Tallahassee (Homecoming/Seminole Heritage/Athlete Alumni Reunion)

Friday, November 27 vs. Florida – Tallahassee

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State throughout the year.