Who Are The Top 10 Highest-Rated Players On FSU Football's Offense In College Football 25?
The hype was finally realized on Tuesday afternoon as EA Sports released College Football 25. The game marked the developer's return to the college football space after more than a decade away.
Florida State is one of the top teams in the game due to the amount of talent the Seminoles will field on both sides of the ball. The offense ranks No. 22 in the country with an 83 overall rating. The unit looks remarkably different this season with players such as quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Roydell Williams, and wide receiver Malik Benson arriving in Tallahassee.
Who are the ten highest-rated players on Florida State's offense in College Football 25?
10. Keiondre Jones, Right Guard
Overall Rating: 83
9. Richie Leonard IV, Right Guard
Overall Rating: 83
8. Jeremiah Byers, Right Tackle
Overall Rating: 84
7. Lawrance Toafili, Running Back
Overall Rating: 84
6. Jaylin Lucas, Running Back
Overall Rating: 84
5. Malik Benson, Wide Receiver
Overall Rating: 85
4. Roydell Williams, Running Back
Overall Rating: 85
3. DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback
Overall Rating: 86
2. Darius Washington, Left Tackle
Overall Rating: 86
1. Maurice Smith, Center
Overall Rating: 88
