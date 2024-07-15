Nole Gameday

Who Are The Top 10 Highest-Rated Players On FSU Football's Offense In College Football 25?

The Seminoles could end up being an explosive offense in real life, and the virtual world.

Dustin Lewis

Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Maurice Smith (53) gestures during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]
Florida State Seminoles offensive lineman Maurice Smith (53) gestures during the second half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA
In this story:

The hype was finally realized on Tuesday afternoon as EA Sports released College Football 25. The game marked the developer's return to the college football space after more than a decade away.

Florida State is one of the top teams in the game due to the amount of talent the Seminoles will field on both sides of the ball. The offense ranks No. 22 in the country with an 83 overall rating. The unit looks remarkably different this season with players such as quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, running back Roydell Williams, and wide receiver Malik Benson arriving in Tallahassee.

READ MORE: Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Returning To Tallahassee To Play For FAMU

Who are the ten highest-rated players on Florida State's offense in College Football 25?

10. Keiondre Jones, Right Guard

Overall Rating: 83

9. Richie Leonard IV, Right Guard

Overall Rating: 83

8. Jeremiah Byers, Right Tackle

Overall Rating: 84

7. Lawrance Toafili, Running Back

Overall Rating: 84

6. Jaylin Lucas, Running Back

Overall Rating: 84

5. Malik Benson, Wide Receiver

Overall Rating: 85

4. Roydell Williams, Running Back

Overall Rating: 85

3. DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback

Overall Rating: 86

2. Darius Washington, Left Tackle

Overall Rating: 86

1. Maurice Smith, Center

Overall Rating: 88

READ MORE: FSU Football Quarterback Goes Viral For Endorsement Deal With Circle K

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebookInstagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

BREAKING: FSU Football Lands Blue-Chip Texas Wide Receiver Daylan McCutcheon

Keon Coleman Likely Will End Playful Apple Watch Tradition In The NFL

ESPN Identifies Sophomore Linebacker As FSU Football's 'Sleeper Pick' For 2024 Season

Harvard Offensive Line Transfer Jacob Rizy Arrives At FSU Football Ready To Compete

Published
Dustin Lewis

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football