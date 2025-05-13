49ers coach says former FSU star is one of their top players
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh returned to the Golden City for the second time in his career after signing on in 2017 before leaving for the head coaching gig with the New York Jets, adding a quick stop in Green Bay, and landing back with the 49ers.
Saleh has an extensive 23-year coaching career that includes a Super Bowl XLVIII Championship when he was a defensive quality control coach with the Seattle Seahawks. He has coached players like DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead, Jimmie Ward, Nick Bosa, Malcolm Smith, and Fred Warner, so it's safe to say he knows how to spot and develop talent.
With NFL Rookie Minicamps wrapping up as teams head into OTAs, Saleh gave his first introductory press conference with the 49ers for the second time, and when asked if he feels like it is anything like the 2017 defense (which ranked No. 25 out of 32 teams) he quickly responded with a "No" citing the talent he inherited coming in.
Along with Nick Bosa, Fred Warner, and Deommodore Lenoir, Saleh named former FSU star Renardo Green among the list of stars on the roster.
"No," Saleh said. "From a talent standpoint, Bosa is here, you've got obviously Fred, Deommodore, Renardo; there's a lot of really good talent on this defense, so it's not nearly as what ‘17 was."
Green was drafted by San Francisco with the 64th pick overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, starting in seven games last season. He recorded a team high 13 pass breakups, adding 41 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.
A bigger jump in production from the 6'0'', 186-pound cornerback out of Orlando, Florida, could help seal off the back end of the defense.
For Saleh to mention Green in the same breath as Bosa, Warner, and Lenoir speaks volumes about his potential. If the former Seminole continues to develop under Saleh’s guidance, he could soon become a breakout player in 2025.
