Top recruit has disappointing news for FSU Football

Jordan Smith — the nation’s No. 6 safety + No. 56 overall — commits to Georgia over Tennessee, FSU and Georgia Tech, he announced.



“Growing up, that’s all you hear about, Georgia football, Georgia football, Georgia football.”



