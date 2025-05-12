Top recruit has disappointing news for FSU Football
Official visits are already beginning around the country and the action is set to ramp up in Tallahassee in just a few weeks. The months of May and June will be imperative for Florida State as the coaching staff looks to fill out #Tribe26.
The Seminoles have recruited well in the defensive backfield under position coach Patrick Surtain Sr. Since being hired by the program prior to the 2023 season, Surtain Sr. has landed multiple blue-chip prospects, including a few who are committed in the current recruiting cycles.
That doesn't mean FSU will win every battle on the recruiting trail.
On Sunday, four-star safety Jordan Smith announced he was committing to Georgia over Florida State, Tennessee, Georgia Tech, and Alabama, among others.
This is a disappointing update for the Seminoles, who have yet to host Smith on campus this year. He was slated to officially visit FSU from June 13-15 though it remains to be seen if that trip will happen now.
Surtain Sr. and head coach Mike Norvell both were in Smith's area in January to meet with the talented defender. He listed Florida State in his top-10 in April.
As a junior, Smith totaled 85 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and one 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. He recorded three games of 10+ tackles, including two performances of 12 tackles.
The 6-foot-1.5, 185-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 56 overall prospect, the No. 6 S, and the No. 5 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star safety Darryl Bell, four-star safety Tedarius Hughes, and three-star cornerback Sean Johnson.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Senior Jeremiah Wilson
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
Redshirt Freshman Jarvis Boatwright
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
True Freshman Antonio Cromartie Jr.
