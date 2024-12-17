Nole Gameday

Arizona Cardinals Sign Former Florida State Star Safety

The former Seminole will join former FSU running back Trey Benson in Arizona.

Jackson Bakich

Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson (DB57) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Arizona Cardinals announced they have claimed former Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson off waivers. He was selected 145th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.

During his four-year collegiate career (first two years with South Carolina, last two with Florida State), Robinson played in 47 games and recorded 319 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and three forced fumbles with one recovery.

His 2021 season with FSU included seven tackles for loss (career-high) and four interceptions (career-high, conference leader).

In two seasons with the Panthers, Robinson played in 21 games and started in two of them (both in 2023). He recorded 20 total tackles and seven for loss.

Robinson’s former Florida State teammate and now-current teammate, Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson, said that the two are “back like we never left” and added #NoleFamily as a punctuation.

Robinson’s former secondary coach for the Panthers, Bert Watts, said this of the former FSU defensive back:

"Yeah, he's playing to win. I mean, that's what you see. I mean, he's a guy (that) if he says something that's gonna bother somebody, he's more concerned about helping this team and getting himself better every single day. So, I'm excited about a personality like that because there is no BS. You're just, hey, let's go to work, let's get better and he's just all about that."

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

