Arizona Cardinals Sign Former Florida State Star Safety
The Arizona Cardinals announced they have claimed former Florida State defensive back Jammie Robinson off waivers. He was selected 145th overall in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.
During his four-year collegiate career (first two years with South Carolina, last two with Florida State), Robinson played in 47 games and recorded 319 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, 16 pass deflections, and three forced fumbles with one recovery.
His 2021 season with FSU included seven tackles for loss (career-high) and four interceptions (career-high, conference leader).
In two seasons with the Panthers, Robinson played in 21 games and started in two of them (both in 2023). He recorded 20 total tackles and seven for loss.
Robinson’s former Florida State teammate and now-current teammate, Arizona Cardinals running back Trey Benson, said that the two are “back like we never left” and added #NoleFamily as a punctuation.
Robinson’s former secondary coach for the Panthers, Bert Watts, said this of the former FSU defensive back:
"Yeah, he's playing to win. I mean, that's what you see. I mean, he's a guy (that) if he says something that's gonna bother somebody, he's more concerned about helping this team and getting himself better every single day. So, I'm excited about a personality like that because there is no BS. You're just, hey, let's go to work, let's get better and he's just all about that."
