New York Jets reveal former FSU star's jersey number ahead of rookie minicamp
The New York Jets are preparing for Organized Team Activities at the end of May and have started their rookie mini-camp on May 9.
2025 NFL draftees will get a chance to showcase their skills to coaches as they look to carve their way on the depth chart.
Former Florida State standout Azareye'h Thomas was selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft with the No. 73 pick overall after starting 12 games for the Seminoles last season, recording a career-high 52 tackles along with five pass breakups and one interception.
As the offseason progresses, rookies across the country go through a rite of passage as they are assigned jersey numbers and, for the upcoming season, the 6'1'', 197-pound cornerback out of Niceville High will be wearing 23 when he takes the field this July.
"Football is football and he plays the brand that we want to play," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said of Thomas on draft day. "He's a big, physical man and I'm looking forward to him getting up here and being able to take what he did at Florida State and bring that to us because that's how we play."
The Niceville, Florida native appeared in 37 games over three seasons in Tallahassee, finishing his collegiate career with 95 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 17 passes defended, and two interceptions.
Watch for No. 23 when the New York Jets open their preseason against the New York Giants. Their full schedule is set to be released on Wednesday, May 18th at 8:00 p.m.
