Bills WR Keon Coleman just wants to eat his snacks and torch your defense
Picture this: Buffalo Bills wide receiver and former Florida State star Keon Coleman is in a grocery store, and an older lady taps him on the shoulder and gives him the most earnest look, asking him to get some fruit snacks off the top shelf, "Young man, can you get that for me?"
Coleman gets a fierce, competitive look in his eyes, bends his knees, and leaps into the air, high-pointing the box of gummy bears.
"That's a first-round grab right there," someone from the Bills Mafia in aisle six yelled. "Next time, use your hands, not the gloves." Knowing only one thing to do after the catch, and his love for snacks, Coleman darts towards the register, leaving the elderly woman bemused.
Although that isn’t a true story, Coleman’s love for snacks at media events has made him go viral on several occasions, including his opening press conference, where he stepped out from behind the podium to ask for cookies after being drafted by the Bills.
READ MORE: Florida State officially names Luke Loucks as next men's basketball coach
However, Coleman said some teams got mad at him for eating the snacks left out on the table during the pre-draft interview process (which is more like speed dating) at the 2024 NFL Combine.
"Teams mad I'm eating fruit snacks. I'm like, 'I'm hungry! I'm listenin'," Coleman said on the 7 p.m. Brooklyn podcast. "Can I grab a little fruit snack every now and then? Ya'll got all the snacks in here; that's just for show? If you ain't gonna draft me over some fruit snacks."
It’s safe to say Buffalo wasn't mad about Coleman’s fruit snack obsession. They drafted him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 33 overall pick. He had 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Bills win their wildcard round against the Denver Broncos in his rookie season. In fact, Bills fans might just start bringing fruit snacks to games in case he needs a mid-drive pick-me-up.
READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football listed as a college football team that must 'fine-tune' ahead of spring
• ESPN identifies FSU Football's 'players to watch' during spring practice
• Florida Gators offer FSU's longest-standing commitment in #Tribe26
• Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine