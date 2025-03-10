Nole Gameday

Bills WR Keon Coleman just wants to eat his snacks and torch your defense

Coleman said teams were mad at him at the NFL Combine for his Hall of Fame snack game.

Tommy Mire

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball after making a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) carries the ball after making a catch in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Picture this: Buffalo Bills wide receiver and former Florida State star Keon Coleman is in a grocery store, and an older lady taps him on the shoulder and gives him the most earnest look, asking him to get some fruit snacks off the top shelf, "Young man, can you get that for me?"

Coleman gets a fierce, competitive look in his eyes, bends his knees, and leaps into the air, high-pointing the box of gummy bears.

"That's a first-round grab right there," someone from the Bills Mafia in aisle six yelled. "Next time, use your hands, not the gloves." Knowing only one thing to do after the catch, and his love for snacks, Coleman darts towards the register, leaving the elderly woman bemused.

Although that isn’t a true story, Coleman’s love for snacks at media events has made him go viral on several occasions, including his opening press conference, where he stepped out from behind the podium to ask for cookies after being drafted by the Bills.

READ MORE: Florida State officially names Luke Loucks as next men's basketball coach

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman makes a catch against New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver
Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) makes a catch against New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver (23) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

However, Coleman said some teams got mad at him for eating the snacks left out on the table during the pre-draft interview process (which is more like speed dating) at the 2024 NFL Combine.

"Teams mad I'm eating fruit snacks. I'm like, 'I'm hungry! I'm listenin'," Coleman said on the 7 p.m. Brooklyn podcast. "Can I grab a little fruit snack every now and then? Ya'll got all the snacks in here; that's just for show? If you ain't gonna draft me over some fruit snacks."

It’s safe to say Buffalo wasn't mad about Coleman’s fruit snack obsession. They drafted him in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft with the No. 33 overall pick. He had 29 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Bills win their wildcard round against the Denver Broncos in his rookie season. In fact, Bills fans might just start bringing fruit snacks to games in case he needs a mid-drive pick-me-up.

READ MORE: Florida Gators QB takes shot at FSU Football’s stadium atmosphere

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Basketball throughout the season

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

FSU Football listed as a college football team that must 'fine-tune' ahead of spring

ESPN identifies FSU Football's 'players to watch' during spring practice

Florida Gators offer FSU's longest-standing commitment in #Tribe26

  Former LSU standout gives major props to ex-FSU DE Jared Verse at NFL Combine

Published
Tommy Mire
TOMMY MIRE

Tommy Mire joined NoleGameday in 2023 as a writer and editor. He initially worked as lead voice at SBNation's Tomahawk Nation and contributes to football, NFL and recruiting coverage. Connect with Tommy on Twitter at @TommyM3III

Home/Florida State Seminoles in the Pros