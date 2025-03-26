Buffalos Bills projected to trade two draft picks for former FSU Football star
In a four-round mock draft from NFL Network's Chad Reuter, the draft analyst predicts the Buffalo Bills will send two fourth-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings to select former Florida State standout cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the 24th overall pick.
READ MORE: QB Brock Glenn explains why he stuck with FSU Football this offseason
Should this scenario unfold, Thomas would join former FSU wide receiver Keon Coleman in Orchard Park.
Reuter wrote this of Azareye'h Thomas, the Bills, and the Vikings' potential gameplan surrounding the 24th pick in his article:
"Buffalo moves up to secure Thomas' 6-1 1/4, 197-pound frame, giving up their two fourth-round selections to Minnesota in the deal. The Vikings could stay put and take a defensive back themselves, but they currently only have four selections in this draft, so adding two early Day 3 picks might be worth the risk of moving down the board a bit."- Chad Reuter, NFL Network Draft Analyst
In the first round of Reuter's mock draft, the former Seminole is the fourth cornerback taken behind Travis Hunter (Colorado), Will Johnson (Michigan), and Jahdae Barron (Texas).
For the 'Noles last season, Thomas was a bright spot despite some difficult moments during the 2024 campaign. He started in all 12 games and totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).
If Thomas is selected in the first round, it will be the second year in a row, and third in the last four, that the Seminoles have produced a top-32 pick.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: New FSU QB compares his personality to Jameis Winston
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football spring tight end preview: rebuilt room isn't lacking in talent
• ESPN’s Paul Finebaum bashes FSU, Clemson in conference realignment debate
• Salary terms, contract details revealed for new FSU Basketball head coach Luke Loucks
• Transfer defensive lineman hints at injury ahead of FSU Football’s spring camp