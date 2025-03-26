Buffalos Bills projected to trade two draft picks for former FSU Football star

Nole Gameday

The former Seminole continues to gain traction with NFL GMs heading into the Draft.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A Florida State Seminoles helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In a four-round mock draft from NFL Network's Chad Reuter, the draft analyst predicts the Buffalo Bills will send two fourth-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings to select former Florida State standout cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the 24th overall pick.

Should this scenario unfold, Thomas would join former FSU wide receiver Keon Coleman in Orchard Park.

Reuter wrote this of Azareye'h Thomas, the Bills, and the Vikings' potential gameplan surrounding the 24th pick in his article:

"Buffalo moves up to secure Thomas' 6-1 1/4, 197-pound frame, giving up their two fourth-round selections to Minnesota in the deal. The Vikings could stay put and take a defensive back themselves, but they currently only have four selections in this draft, so adding two early Day 3 picks might be worth the risk of moving down the board a bit."

Chad Reuter, NFL Network Draft Analyst

In the first round of Reuter's mock draft, the former Seminole is the fourth cornerback taken behind Travis Hunter (Colorado), Will Johnson (Michigan), and Jahdae Barron (Texas).

For the 'Noles last season, Thomas was a bright spot despite some difficult moments during the 2024 campaign. He started in all 12 games and totaled 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass deflections, and one interception. Thomas played the most snaps (755) of any Seminole and logged nearly 200 more snaps than the next closest defender (Patrick Payton, 579).

If Thomas is selected in the first round, it will be the second year in a row, and third in the last four, that the Seminoles have produced a top-32 pick.

The 2025 NFL Draft takes place in Green Bay, Wisconsin from April 24-26.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

