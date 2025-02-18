CBS Sports re-drafts 2024 NFL class, four Seminoles land in first round
The 2024 NFL Draft saw numerous Florida State players taken early on, with 10 being taken overall. Former Florida State star defensive end Jared Verse won the 2024 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after a monstrous season paired next to defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports recently released a reworked version of their 2024 NFL mock draft based on how players performed during their rookie season and four Seminoles landed in the first round.
READ MORE: Florida State defensive back Charles Lester III arrested for DUI
Jared Verse - Arizona Cardinals - Round 1 - pick No. 4
Verse finished his first season with the LA Rams with 4.5 sacks, 66 tackles, two forced fumbles, and 11 tackles for loss. He was the only FSU first-rounder that year, and CBS Sports thinks that he should've been taken higher than his original No. 19 selection.
"The Cardinals make no mistake about addressing the defensive front with the Defensive Rookie of the Year in Verse."
Braden Fiske - Seattle Seahawks - Round 1 - pick No. 16
Fiske was another addition to the Rams who had an extremely productive first-year campaign. He led all rookies in sacks with 8.5 and added 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. The 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year finalist was taken by the Rams in the second round with the No. 39 pick.
"The Seahawks go Fiske over their original pick, Byron Murphy, given how strong of a rookie season Fiske had getting after the passer."
Jarrian Jones - Detroit Lions - Round 1 - pick No. 29
Jones was drafted in the third round by the Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 96 overall. He became an immediate success in Duval. He finished his rookie year with two sacks, eight passes defended, 40 tackles, and an interception.
He's always played with a chip on his shoulder and should see improved success throughout his career.
"Jones rocked in Jacksonville as a rookie playing in the slot and occasionally on the perimeter. The Lions need that type of player in their secondary."
Renardo Green - Baltimore Ravens - Round 1 - pick No. 30
Green went to the San Francisco 49ers in the second round (64th overall) of the 2024 NFL draft. He started seven games and tallied 61 tackles, 13 passes defended, a forced fumble, and an interception. His "quietly pieced steady season" earned him a spot on the list.
"Green quietly pieced together a steady season in San Francisco on the boundary. Without Wiggins available, the Ravens stay cornerback and pick the former Seminole."
Watch for the next class of 'Noles at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Thursday, February 27.
READ MORE: Four-Star offensive lineman lists Florida State among final contenders
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry