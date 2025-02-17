Nole Gameday

Florida State defensive back Charles Lester III arrested for DUI

Lester III was arrested for DUI and released on Monday.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Charles Lester III (4) before the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State redshirt freshman cornerback Charles Lester III was arrested for DUI by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Monday. Lester III bonded out at $500 and has currently been released. No further details were provided about the incident that took place leading up to the arrest.

As of now, Florida State has yet to publicly comment on the arrest. NoleGameday is inquiring with the Manatee County Sheriff for more information.

Lester III signed with the Seminoles as a five-star prospect in the 2024 class. During his first year with the team, he appeared in four games and totaled three tackles and a pass breakup. Lester III made his college debut against SMU and also played against Notre Dame, Charleston Southern, and Florida.

The Florida native committed to Florida State ahead of his senior season, choosing the Seminoles over Colorado, Alabama, and Georgia.

FSU safety Shyheim Brown missed the loss against Memphis in September due to punishment for a DUI arrest last summer. Brown is listed on the 2025 roster.

Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown

Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.

Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker

Redshirt Junior Christian White

Junior Conrad Hussey

Junior Quindarrius Jones

Junior Donny Hiebert

Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph

Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland

Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls

Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III

Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III

Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates

Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard

True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas

True Freshman Shamar Arnoux

True Freshman Max Redmon

DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

