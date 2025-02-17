Florida State defensive back Charles Lester III arrested for DUI
Florida State redshirt freshman cornerback Charles Lester III was arrested for DUI by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Monday. Lester III bonded out at $500 and has currently been released. No further details were provided about the incident that took place leading up to the arrest.
As of now, Florida State has yet to publicly comment on the arrest. NoleGameday is inquiring with the Manatee County Sheriff for more information.
Lester III signed with the Seminoles as a five-star prospect in the 2024 class. During his first year with the team, he appeared in four games and totaled three tackles and a pass breakup. Lester III made his college debut against SMU and also played against Notre Dame, Charleston Southern, and Florida.
The Florida native committed to Florida State ahead of his senior season, choosing the Seminoles over Colorado, Alabama, and Georgia.
FSU safety Shyheim Brown missed the loss against Memphis in September due to punishment for a DUI arrest last summer. Brown is listed on the 2025 roster.
Who Does Florida State Have In The Defensive Backfield For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Shyheim Brown
Redshirt Junior Earl Little Jr.
Redshirt Junior Ashlynd Barker
Redshirt Junior Christian White
Junior Conrad Hussey
Junior Quindarrius Jones
Junior Donny Hiebert
Redshirt Sophomore Edwin Joseph
Redshirt Sophomore KJ Kirkland
Redshirt Sophomore Ja'Bril Rwls
Redshirt Freshman Charles Lester III
Redshirt Freshman Ricky Knight III
Redshirt Freshman Cai Bates
Redshirt Freshman Jamari Howard
True Freshman Gregory Xavier Thomas
True Freshman Shamar Arnoux
True Freshman Max Redmon
