Four-Star offensive lineman lists Florida State among final contenders
The Florida State Seminoles are a contender for a top prospect from the Sunshine State.
On Monday, four-star offensive lineman Canon Pickett announced he was cutting his recruitment down to ten programs. Florida State made the list alongside Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt.
Pickett has held an offer from Florida State dating back to 2023. However, his trip to Tallahassee for a junior day in January marked his first opportunity to meet with new offensive line coach Herb Hand. Clearly, that visit was a good starting point for the Seminoles at this stage.
The Florida native is a Miami legacy as his father, Booker Pickett Sr., played for the Hurricanes in the 1990s. His older brother, Booker Pickett Jr., just wrapped up his first season in orange and green. Pickett's cousin, DJ Pickett, was one of the top prospects in the 2025 class and recently signed with LSU.
Pickett spent his junior season as the starting left tackle at Wharton High School. He's from the same area as FSU defensive end signee, LaJesse Harrold.
The 6-foot-4, 288-pound offensive lineman is regarded as the No. 340 overall prospect, the No. 25 IOL, and the No. 48 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 12 in the country. The Seminoles picked up a pledge from three-star offensive lineman Xavier Payne in late December.
