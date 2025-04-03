Cincinnati Bengals projected to select former FSU Football star in 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is getting closer and closer. The action will be getting started three weeks from today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. With the combine in the rearview mirror, teams around the league are gathering as much information as possible about potential draft picks through top-30 pre-draft visits and other methods.
A year after producing ten draft picks, Florida State won't be quite as well represented this April. However, the Seminoles still have a chance to see a former star selected in the first round for the third time in the last four years.
Though he was a full-time starter for just one season in Tallahassee, former FSU cornerback Azareye'h Thomas has earned plenty of intrigue as a top-50 pick. Thomas brings a promising blend of size and ability to the table coupled with a mature mindset that should make him an immediate contributor at the professional level.
Thomas is being projected all over the board ahead of the draft. In a recent mock from ESPN's Field Yates, the lengthy defender found himself sticking around into the second round before being nabbed by the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 49 overall.
After we addressed their offensive line in Round 1, the Bengals could now get to work on the defense," Yates wrote. "Thomas would bring excellent 6-foot-2 size and ball skills to their cornerback room, though he lacks superb top-end speed (scouts I spoke with had him in the high 4.5s in the 40 at his pro day).
This is one of the later projections we've seen for Thomas so far. It'll be interesting to see if he is still available after the first night of the draft.
The 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 24.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DE Janarius Robinson - Las Vegas Raiders *free agent
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
