Cleveland Browns sign ex-Florida State wide receiver

The Browns are adding a former Seminole to their roster early in training camp.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
All 32 teams across the NFL have begun training camp with the first preseason games right around the corner. This is an extremely important period with so many players on the roster bubble; franchises will have to cut down from 90 to 53 players by August 26.

The Cleveland Browns are adding an ex-Florida State wide receiver to their roster early in camp.

On Friday, the Browns signed undrafted rookie Winston Wright Jr. to a deal. Wright Jr. will wear No. 38 in Cleveland.

Following the 2025 NFL Draft, Wright Jr. joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for rookie minicamp. However, the Buccaneers chose not to sign him at the time.

"God is Great," Wright Jr. wrote on social media after landing with the Browns.

Wright Jr. began his college career at East Carolina before transferring to Florida State in 2022. However, he suffered a leg injury in the spring of that year as a passenger in a car accident, forcing him to spend the entire season on the sidelines. Wright Jr. returned to action in 2023 but still wasn't quite himself.

Frustrated with the outcome, Wright Jr. left Florida State early in the campaign. He ended his time with the Seminoles with four catches for 36 yards and three kick returns for 85 yards.

Winston Wright Jr.
Florida State football players arrive for the first FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Monday, March 6, 2023. Winston Wright 1 Of 1 / Ehsan Kassim/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wright Jr. landed at East Carolina for his final season of eligibility. He began to get back to his old self, starting in ten of his 11 appearances for the Pirates. He caught 54 passes for 556 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 91 yards. Wright Jr. also returned 22 kickoffs for 590 yards (26.8 yards per return) and one touchdown.

At East Carolina's Pro Day, Wright Jr. posted a 4.43 40-yard dash. He brings major potential as a return threat at the professional level.

Wright Jr. broke West Virginia's single-game record for kickoff return yards (217) in 2021. During his three seasons with the Mountaineers, Wright Jr. returned 50 kickoffs for 1,236 yards (24.7 yards per return) and two touchdowns.

The Cleveland Browns begin their preseason slate against the Carolina Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 8.

Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

