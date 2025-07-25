Cleveland Browns sign ex-Florida State wide receiver
All 32 teams across the NFL have begun training camp with the first preseason games right around the corner. This is an extremely important period with so many players on the roster bubble; franchises will have to cut down from 90 to 53 players by August 26.
The Cleveland Browns are adding an ex-Florida State wide receiver to their roster early in camp.
READ MORE: Florida State defenders fully buying into Tony White’s 3-3-5 scheme
On Friday, the Browns signed undrafted rookie Winston Wright Jr. to a deal. Wright Jr. will wear No. 38 in Cleveland.
Following the 2025 NFL Draft, Wright Jr. joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for rookie minicamp. However, the Buccaneers chose not to sign him at the time.
"God is Great," Wright Jr. wrote on social media after landing with the Browns.
Wright Jr. began his college career at East Carolina before transferring to Florida State in 2022. However, he suffered a leg injury in the spring of that year as a passenger in a car accident, forcing him to spend the entire season on the sidelines. Wright Jr. returned to action in 2023 but still wasn't quite himself.
Frustrated with the outcome, Wright Jr. left Florida State early in the campaign. He ended his time with the Seminoles with four catches for 36 yards and three kick returns for 85 yards.
Wright Jr. landed at East Carolina for his final season of eligibility. He began to get back to his old self, starting in ten of his 11 appearances for the Pirates. He caught 54 passes for 556 yards and eight touchdowns while rushing 13 times for 91 yards. Wright Jr. also returned 22 kickoffs for 590 yards (26.8 yards per return) and one touchdown.
At East Carolina's Pro Day, Wright Jr. posted a 4.43 40-yard dash. He brings major potential as a return threat at the professional level.
Wright Jr. broke West Virginia's single-game record for kickoff return yards (217) in 2021. During his three seasons with the Mountaineers, Wright Jr. returned 50 kickoffs for 1,236 yards (24.7 yards per return) and two touchdowns.
The Cleveland Browns begin their preseason slate against the Carolina Panthers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday, August 8.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles football projected to face Group of Five opponent in bowl forecast
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok