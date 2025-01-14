Deion Sanders Reportedly In Contact With Dallas Cowboys, Considered 'Prime' Candidate
According to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, former Florida State defensive back and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been in contact with Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones for the head coaching position. The organization announced that they had parted ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday.
READ MORE: Seminole Legacy Antonio Cromartie Jr. Commits To Florida State
After thanking McCarthy for his service to the team, Jones said “We will commence a search process immediately to hire the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”
Per Schultz, that process has already begun, and both parties are interested, but an interview has not been scheduled. While Sanders is not the only coach they are looking at, he is considered a “prime” candidate (pun intended).
With the departure of Heisman-winning defensive back/wide receiver Travis Hunter as well as his two sons, Shedeur (who is projected by some to be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft) and Shilo, the time to make the move to the pros could be now for Deion if organizations like the Cowboys want him. Sanders played in Dallas from 1995-99.
Since taking over Colorado, Deion transformed a program from 1-11 in 2022 to 9-4 in just two seasons. As long as he has success wherever he is, Sanders will likely be a hot name during head coaching searches.
However, considering the Cowboys’ total history, passionate fanbase, and monetary backing, there isn’t much better of a coaching gig in the United States than Dallas. And a marriage between the two parties just seems like a match made in heaven.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend