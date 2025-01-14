Seminole Legacy Antonio Cromartie Jr. Commits To Florida State
Florida State is making another addition to its defensive backfield late in the 2025 recruiting cycle.
After extending a scholarship offer to legacy defender Antonio Cromartie Jr., the Seminoles were rewarded with a gift of their own to begin the week. On Monday, Cromartie Jr. announced he was committing to FSU. He was in Tallahassee for an official visit over the weekend to check out his future home, a place that he's already grown accustomed to.
Cromartie Jr. is the son of former Florida State standout, Antonio Cromartie. The elder Cromartie suited up for the Seminoles from 2003-05, dazzling as a kick returner and cornerback. He totaled 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery that he returned for a touchdown, eight pass deflections, and five interceptions, two of which were returned for scores. Cromartie also returned 43 kickoffs for 1,003 yards (23.2 yards per return). He was named first-team All-ACC in 2004 and a first-team sophomore All-American by College Football News.
READ MORE: Florida State Legacy Announces Commitment To SEC Program
Cromartie also ran track and was a member of the 2004 ACC Championship team, placing sixth at the NCAA Division I Championships with a 46.39-second 400-meter. Cromartie was forced to miss the 2005 season after suffering a torn ACL. He was still selected in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the then-San Diego Chargers. Cromartie was a four-time Pro Bowler during his time with the Chargers, New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2007 after leading the league in interceptions (10). Cromartie spent 2020-21 as a defensive graduate assistant at Texas A&M under former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher.
The younger Cromartie Jr. had a productive senior season at Carrollton High School. Cromartie Jr. helped lead the Trojans to a 14-0 record prior to a 38-24 loss to Grayson High School in the state championship. He totaled 85 tackles, four forced fumbles, four pass breakups, and one interception.
The 5-foot-11, 170 pound defensive back has not been ranked in the 2025 class by 247Sports.
With the addition of Cromartie Jr., Florida State is up to 37 newcomers in its 2025 class (21 high school/JUCO recruits, 17 transfers). The haul ranks No. 18 in the country.
Florida State has 12 scholarship defensive backs eligible to return in 2025; redshirt senior Shyheim Brown, redshirt junior Earl Little Jr., redshirt junior Ashlynd Barker, junior Quindarrius Jones, junior Conrad Hussey, redshirt sophomore KJ Kirkland, redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph, redshirt sophomore Ja'Bril Rawls, redshirt freshman Charles Lester III, redshirt freshman Cai Bates, redshirt freshman Ricky Knight III, and redshirt freshman Jamari Howard.
FSU signed four-star Zae Thomas, four-star Shamar Arnoux, and three-star Max Redmon during the Early Signing Period.
READ MORE: Florida State Drops In On Blue-Chip Miami Commitment
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Basketball Sets Program Record in Upset Victory Against Miami
• 13 Former Florida State Stars Advance To NFL Playoffs
• LA Chargers Safety, Former FSU Star Derwin James Earns AFC Defensive Player of the Month
• Florida State Among Programs Standing Out To Younger Brother Of Seminole Legend