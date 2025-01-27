Florida Gators offer three-star Florida State safety commitment
Florida State holds six commitments in its #Tribe26 class through the first month of the new year. The Seminoles have built a solid foundation that they can continue to add talent around as winter begins to turn to spring.
On Monday morning, the Florida Gators extended a scholarship offer to three-star safety and Florida State commitment, Tedarius Hughes. The Seminoles beat out Syracuse and Louisville for Hughes' pledge in July. The talented in-state prospect has been picking up interest from a handful of P4 programs since the calendar flipped to 2025.
Hughes is coming off a junior season where he contributed on both sides of the ball for South Dade High School team that made the playoffs. He totaled 34 tackles, four tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Hughes caught 12 passes for 187 yards and four scores. He also returned nine punts for 175 yards (19.4 yards per return) and another score.
The Florida native totaled a season-high six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass deflection in a 14-7 victory against Homestead High School on August 30. He reeled in five catches for 77 yards and two scores in a 48-13 victory against Santaluces High School on November 15.
Florida State has already sent defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr. and safeties coach Evan Cooper to meet with Hughes this month. They'll need to get him back on campus in the near future.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 464 overall prospect, the No. 40 S, and the No. 70 recruit in Florida in the 2026 class according to 247Sports.
Florida State holds six verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 9 in the country.
Who is committed to FSU in the 2026 class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Clemons
Three-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
