Ex-Florida State star seals dramatic win for Carolina Panthers
If there was one segment of the game for the Florida State Seminoles you could depend on throughout the 2023 and 2024 seasons, it would be the special teams unit that produced two All-Americans over that span of time. Cooldidge, Georgia native placekicker Ryan Fitzgerald was one of them, and he has brought his clutch kicking style with him to the next level.
Walk-off field goals have now become a norm for the Carolina Panthers after signing the former FSU kicker as an undrafted free agent in the 2025 NFL Draft, and on Sunday, he made it apparent that his leg is where it belongs in the National Football League.
Fitzgerald Walks Off the Green Bay Packers
Late in the fourth quarter on Sunday Night Football, the Panthers found themselves tied with the Packers at 13, playing as underdogs at home. If you had followed Fitzgerald throughout his college career, you would know that, although difficult, a 49-yard game-winning field goal has been buried deep in his bag of tricks.
Fitzgerald ranks third in FSU history with 50-plus yard field goals (6) and fifth in points scored (352).
With one second left in the game, Fitzgerald did what he does best: seal the game and send the folks at Lambeau Field packing with a 16-13 loss.
READ MORE: Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. Wake Forest
The Second Game Winning Field Goal in Fitzgerald's Rookie Season
"That's who he is, that's who we know he is," Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young said of Fitzgerald via Panthers.com. "Rookie coming in, not scared of the moment, not afraid of the bright lights, that's the guy he is. That wasn't something new learned today."
The dagger to put the Packers away wasn't the first of Fitzgerald's professional career. In early October, sealed the game with a 33-yarder for another underdog victory against the Dallas Cowboys, 30-27. Florida State has had no shortage of talented kickers performing in the NFL, and Fitzgerald is well on the way to being on the list with the likes of Graham Gano and Sebastian Janikowski.
The Panthers are set to face the New Orleans Saints on November 9 at 1:00 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: FSU football lands three-star DE Chris Carbin over Georgia Tech and Auburn
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok