FSU football lands three-star DE Chris Carbin over Georgia Tech and Auburn
Florida State recaptured some momentum with its 42-7 blowout victory against Wake Forest. For now, the questions surrounding head coach Mike Norvell's immediate future in Tallahassee have slowed down.
Despite the losses over the previous four weeks, the Seminoles didn't lose any commitments from their #Tribe26 class.
In fact, following FSU's latest win, the program is making an important addition on the recruiting trail.
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin Commits to Florida State
On Sunday afternoon, three-star defensive end Chris Carbin announced he was committing to Florida State over Georgia Tech and Auburn. The news comes after he released a top-3 last week.
Carbin was previously committed to Georgia Tech. However, he backed off that pledge in October shortly before he took an official visit to Florida State.
The Seminoles extended Carbin a scholarship over the summer, and he was in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch Florida State defeat Alabama on August 30.
Carbin was expected to visit Auburn but the Tigers fired head coach Hugh Freeze. Georgia Tech was upset by North Carolina State on Saturday.
In the first nine games of his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin has totaled 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.
The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 724 overall prospect, the No. 68 EDGE, and the No. 83 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Information On Florida State's 2026 class
With the addition of Carbin, Florida State holds 26 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal
Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller
Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham
Four-Star WR Devin Carter
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett
Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Three-Star WR Jonah Winston
Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks
Three-Star OL Jakobe Green
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Luke Francis
Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins
Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.
Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau
Three-Star DL Judah Daniels
Three-Star DE Chris Carbin
Four-Star LB Izayia Williams
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee
Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon
Four-Star DB Jay Timmons
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
