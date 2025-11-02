Nole Gameday

FSU football lands three-star DE Chris Carbin over Georgia Tech and Auburn

The Seminoles are making an important addition at a position of need.

Dustin Lewis

Chris Carbin/IG
In this story:

Florida State recaptured some momentum with its 42-7 blowout victory against Wake Forest. For now, the questions surrounding head coach Mike Norvell's immediate future in Tallahassee have slowed down.

Despite the losses over the previous four weeks, the Seminoles didn't lose any commitments from their #Tribe26 class.

In fact, following FSU's latest win, the program is making an important addition on the recruiting trail.

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin Commits to Florida State

Terrance Knighton
FSU Athletics

On Sunday afternoon, three-star defensive end Chris Carbin announced he was committing to Florida State over Georgia Tech and Auburn. The news comes after he released a top-3 last week.

Carbin was previously committed to Georgia Tech. However, he backed off that pledge in October shortly before he took an official visit to Florida State.

The Seminoles extended Carbin a scholarship over the summer, and he was in Doak Campbell Stadium to watch Florida State defeat Alabama on August 30.

Carbin was expected to visit Auburn but the Tigers fired head coach Hugh Freeze. Georgia Tech was upset by North Carolina State on Saturday.

In the first nine games of his senior season at Hillgrove High School, Carbin has totaled 39 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.

The 6-foot-4, 236-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 724 overall prospect, the No. 68 EDGE, and the No. 83 recruit in Georgia in the 2026 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

Information On Florida State's 2026 class

With the addition of Carbin, Florida State holds 26 verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 13 in the country.

Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?

Four-Star QB Jaden O'Neal

Four-Star TE Xavier Tiller

Three-Star TE Corbyn Fordham

Four-Star WR Devin Carter

Four-Star WR Efrem White

Four-Star WR Brandon Bennett

Four-Star WR Jasen Lopez

Four-Star WR Darryon Williams

Three-Star WR Jonah Winston

Three-Star OL Da'Ron Parks

Three-Star OL Jakobe Green

Three-Star OL Michael Ionata

Three-Star OL Luke Francis

Four-Star DL Earnest Rankins

Four-Star DL Tico Crittendon Jr.

Three-Star DL Wihtlley Cadeau

Three-Star DL Judah Daniels

Three-Star DE Chris Carbin

Four-Star LB Izayia Williams

Three-Star LB Karon Maycock

Three-Star LB Noah LaVallee

Five-Star DB Chauncey Kennon

Four-Star DB Jay Timmons

Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes

Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III

Three-Star DB Sean Johnson

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

