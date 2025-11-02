FSU football lands three-star DE Chris Carbin over Georgia Tech and Auburn

BREAKING: Class of 2026 EDGE Chris Carbin has Committed to Florida State, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 240 EDGE from Atlanta, GA was previously Committed to Georgia Tech



“This is the best position for me, GO NOLES 🍢🍢”https://t.co/6xA1gjNFH5 pic.twitter.com/7KdWERbSU5