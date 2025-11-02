Nole Gameday

Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. Wake Forest

Who were the Florida State Seminoles' highest and lowest graded players in the win over Wake Forest?

Dustin Lewis

Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles finally found life to begin November, knocking off a Wake Forest team that was trending in the right direction, 42-7. It was a shocking result, especially considering the recent struggles by the Seminoles.

Coincidentally, Florida State hadn't scored 40+ points against an ACC opponent since its last meeting with the Demon Deacons in 2023, a 41-16 victory. The performance also marked just the second time this season that the Seminoles prevented an opponent from reaching 10+ points.

Was it a fluke by Wake Forest, or did the BYE week come at the right time for Florida State? That will be dictated by how the Seminoles play moving into their final four regular-season games.

Who struggled and who had success for the Seminoles on offense and defense in the win?

*Minimum 5 snaps

How Does PFF Grade Players?

PFF employs 600 full or part-time analysts who grade every single snap by every single player on offense, defense, and special teams during the game. The grades are calculated on a per-play basis where each play is broken down to grades of -2 to +2 in 0.5 increments. An average or expected play would result in a grade of zero, a game-ending turnover would bring in a grade of -2, and a perfect touchdown throw to win a game would be worth +2.

These apply to every single player on every play. For instance, a quarterback throwing a good pass that is dropped by a wide receiver would earn a positive grade. The wide receiver who dropped the ball would receive a negative grade while the offensive tackle protecting the blind side would get positive marks as well.

Obviously, PFF can't be certain on the assignments of every given player on a play but they grade on what the player is attempting to do. Plays in which there is a question mark can be deferred to as a zero. Hopefully, this provides a little bit of clarification on some of the details you'll view below.

OFFENSE:

Tommy Castellanos and Duce Robinson
Nov 1, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Duce Robinson (0) during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Highest Graded Players:

1. QB Tommy Castellanos (91.1) - 49 snaps

Castellanos looked more like himself following a week off. The senior quarterback completed 12/16 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown while adding 10 carries for nine yards and another score.

2. WR Duce Robinson (90.1) - 49 snaps

Robinson had one of his performances of the season, coming down with a nasty one-handed catch. He finished with five receptions for 148 yards a touchdown.

This is the third game of the year where Robinson has recorded 100+ receiving yards.

3. LT Lucas Simmons (76.3) - 9 snaps

Simmons came off the bench late in the game with the contest out of reach. He's an important part of Florida State's future along the offensive line.

4. TE Randy Pittman Jr. (75.9) - 49 snaps

Banged up for most of the season, Pittman Jr. is fighting to get on the field each week.

Pittman Jr. caught two passes for 32 yards and housed a tough seven-yard run for a touchdown in the second half.

5. RB Ousmane Kromah (71.4) - 13 snaps

Kromah played sparingly with Samuel Singleton Jr. having the hot hand. He rushed four times for 19 yards and added a 12-yard reception.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. C Chavez Thompson (58.1) - 9 snaps

Thompson came off the bench late in the game.

4. WR Lawayne McCoy (56.8) - 33 snaps

McCoy started but only caught one pass for 12 yards. It was his only target of the night.

3. TE Markeston Douglas (55.1) - 24 snaps

Douglas struggled as a run-blocker while contributing off the bench.

2. RT Jon Daniels (54.2) - 9 snaps

Daniels entered late in the game with Florida State up big.

1. TE Landen Thomas (53.3) - 9 snaps

Thomas has been on this list far too often this season. He only played nine snaps and needs to grow quickly.

Full Grades:

FSU PFF
Pro Football Focus

DEFENSE:

Earl Little Jr. and Ja'Bril Rawls
Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles safety Earl Little Jr. (0) and defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls (11) celebrate after an interception during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Highest Graded Players:

1. S Edwin Joseph (76.7) - 49 snaps

Joseph was one of three defenders to force a fumble against Wake Forest. It was a nice bounceback considering the game against Stanford.

The redshirt sophomore totaled two tackles, one tackle for loss, and a forced fumble.

2. CB Ja'Bril Rawls (74.5) - 50 snaps

In his return after missing a game due to injury, Rawls was back to his consistent self.

Rawls recorded two tackles and locked down his side of the field.

3. S Earl Little Jr. (71.5) - 57 snaps

Little Jr. led the Seminoles with seven tackles, one forced fumble, and one interception. He's picked off four passes this season.

4. S Christian White (70.1) - 11 snaps

White came off the bench late in the game, finishing with three tackles.

5. DE James Williams (68.8) - 20 snaps

Williams had arguably his most impactful game of the season, recording two tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, and a quarterback hurry. His hit on Robby Ashford led to Little Jr.'s interception.

Lowest Graded Players:

5. LB Justin Cryer (56.4) - 38 snaps

Cryer saw action off the bench, totaling one tackle.

4. DE Grant Fielder (56.1) - 5 snaps

Fielder played as a reserve late in the game. The walk-on defensive end was on the field during Wake Forest's lone touchdown.

3. S Ashlynd Barker (55.5) - 41 snaps

Barker started for the Seminoles but was flagged for a questionable pass interference penalty. He totaled three tackles.

2. LB Omar Graham Jr. (55.3) - 36 snaps

Graham Jr. was briefly injured but able to return. He finished the evening with three tackles.

1. DL Tyeland Coleman (53.2) - 7 snaps

Coleman came off the bench in the fourth quarter. He wasn't credited with any statistics.

Full Grades:

FSU PFF
Pro Football Focus

