FAMU Rattlers tab Florida State Legend to lead program
According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, former Florida State legend and NBA first-round draft pick Charlie Ward has been tabbed to lead the FAMU Rattlers basketball program pending a school board meeting on Wednesday.
Ward, a Heisman Trophy winner and 1993 National Champion, has a diverse coaching resume that spans both the professional level with the Houston Rockets from 2005-07 and the high school ranks, where he led Florida High to a state championship in 2022.
The Thomasville, Georgia native spent nine years in the NBA, mainly with the New York Knicks, before landing on rosters with the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.
It could be a tall task for the Hall of Famer as FAMU finished the season with a 14-17 record under head coach Patrick Crarey, who departed the program after just one year. The Rattlers' last winning campaign came during their 2006–07 NCAA Tournament run.
His impact goes beyond athletics, emphasized by his dedication to youth development through the Charlie and Tonja Ward Family Foundation and his active involvement in community service initiatives. He is recognized for his commitment to Christian youth programs and for his ongoing efforts to uplift the community through sports.
As a multi-sport athlete, Ward played both football and basketball for the 'Noles, becoming a unanimous All-American (1993), Davey O'Brien Award winner (1993), two time ACC Male Athlete of the Year (1993,1994). He was the first Heisman winner in program history and guided Florida State to its first of three National Championships.
Ward is one of the most legendary athletes to ever come through Tallahassee.
At the time of his induction to the Florida State Hall of Fame, he held records for steals in a game (9) and career (236), and ranked sixth all-time in assists (396) on the basketball court.
