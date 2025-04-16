ESPN Analyst chides FSU Football, says program is on 'downward cycle'
Florida State has earned its fair share of criticism over the last 16 months, some of that warranted and some of which is just plain fodder. Ever since the College Football Playoff snub in December of 2023, the Seminoles have turned into a punching bag for media pundits and fans across the country.
The fuel on the fire only continued last fall with Florida State putting up a 2-10 campaign that many can agree was one of the worst seasons in program history. It's been a steep fall for the Seminoles after a 10-3 finish in 2022 and a 13-0 start in 2023, starting with a bashing from the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl.
Since then, not much has gone right for head coach Mike Norvell and that brings every critic out of the shadows. In fact, ESPN talking head and SEC fanatic, Paul Finebaum, hasn't been able to get the Seminoles off his mind for nearly two years.
During a recent episode of 'The Paul Finebaum Show', the disdain for Florida State continued. Finebaum doesn't believe the Seminoles will show much progress next fall, instead claiming the program is on a downward cycle.
"I don't believe it," Finebaum said. "I know they went out, and they literally went to Walmart and bought every player that they could find and hope that they can fit into the system. But, that program, to me, seems like it is on a downward cycle."
Now, it is worth saying that Finebaum was right about Florida State last season. Then again, a blind squirrel finds a nut every now and then.
The Seminoles went down every avenue to get the program back on track. Florida State has a slew of new coaches, including a new offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, along with adding roughly 40 new faces to the roster.
It starts with correcting one of the worst offensive lines in college football but the Seminoles will go as far as Tommy Castellanos takes them.
2025 Florida State Football Schedule:
Week 0: BYE week
Week 1: Saturday, August 30 - vs. Alabama (home-opener)
Week 2: Saturday, September 6 - vs. East Texas A&M
Week 3: BYE week
Week 4: Saturday, September 20 - vs. Kent State (family weekend)
Week 5: Friday, September 26 - at Virginia
Week 6: Saturday, October 4 - vs. Miami
Week 7: Saturday, October 11 - vs. Pitt (cancer awareness)
Week 8: Saturday, October 18 - at Stanford
Week 9: BYE week
Week 10: Saturday, November 1 - vs. Wake Forest (homecoming and Seminole heritage)
Week 11: Saturday, November 8 - at Clemson
Week 12: Saturday, November 15 - vs. Virginia Tech (military appreciation and Senior Day)
Week 13: Friday, November 21 - at North Carolina State
Week 14: Saturday, November 29 - at Florida (regular-season finale)
