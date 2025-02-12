Florida State Seminoles secure top-5 spot all-time for most Super Bowl Champions
The Florida State Seminoles have had a historic reputation for sending players to the next level. In 2023, they sent 13 players into the league with one of them being named Defensive Rookie of the Year and another being a finalist for the same award.
It is no surprise that the 'Noles are in the top 5 of alumni who have gone and won the Super Bowl. Last Sunday, former Seminoles Josh Sweat, Landon Dickerson, and Johnny Wilson contributed to the Philadelphia Eagles' 40-22 hammering victory, marking the ninth consecutive year that an FSU player has been part of a Super Bowl-winning team. Chiefs defensive tackles Derrick Nnadi and Fabien Lovett were on the losing side this time.
Sweat's Sack Attack: Eagles Defender Shines in Super Bowl LIX Victory Over Chiefs
It was a four-way tie between the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Michigan Wolverines, with Florida State trailing Penn State, USC, and Alabama. All in all, 47 former Seminoles now carry a little extra weight on their fingers, proudly wearing their championship rings after reaching the pinnacle of the sport.
247Sports recently listed college football programs by the number of Super Bowl-winning players, and FSU landed at No. 4. (If you squint at the fine print, you'll see Miami tied with Notre Dame at No. 8, and as for the Florida Gators—well, I'll just leave it at that.)
"Former Florida State defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs last season, while three Seminoles won a ring with the Eagles on Sunday: Josh Sweat, Fred Johnson, Landon Dickerson (transferred to Alabama)," Grant Hughs of 247Sports wrote. "Sweat had a case for Super Bowl LIX MVP after racking up 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and three quarterback hits against the Chiefs. The award went to quarterback Jalen Hurts, but Sweat should be rewarded with a nice contract this offseason as he enters free agency."
FSU's Super Bowl MVPs include wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who was named MVP of Super Bowl XI after making four catches for 79 yards, leading the Oakland Raiders to a 32-14 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Safety Dexter Jackson earned MVP honors in Super Bowl XXXVII by recording two interceptions, contributing significantly to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 48-21 win over the Oakland Raiders.
Players like Derrick Nnadi, Jackson, Sweat, Biletnikoff, Derrick Brooks, Anquan Boldin, the polarizing Deion Sanders, Bryant McFadden, Brad Johnson, and many more have all been instrumental in carrying their teams to the very top of their sport.
READ MORE: Josh Sweat’s Super Bowl excellence sets stage for free agency decision with Eagles
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State offers three quarterbacks after losing top #Tribe26 commitment
• Florida State lands standout local running back Amari Clemons
• Four former Florida State stars advance to Super Bowl LIX
• Obscene message in Doak Campbell Stadium proves even snow can't stop FSU-UF rivalry