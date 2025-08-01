Former Florida State QB makes NFL preseason debut for Los Angeles Chargers
Football is officially back.
The 2025 NFL preseason kicked off on Thursday night with the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions meeting in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. The Chargers pulled out a dominant 34-7 victory.
Though former Florida State star safety Derwin James and the majority of starters sat out of the exhibition, another ex-Seminole got his opportunity to debut at the professional level.
As head coach Jim Harbaugh stated earlier this week, former FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took over the reins in the fourth quarter. By that point, the game was well in hand and all the undrafted rookie had to do was manage the clock to secure the victory.
Over three drives, Uiagalelei completed 2/3 passes for 25 yards. He kneeled three consecutive times to end the game, meaning he finished with -5 rushing yards. Uiagalelei led the Chargers on a touchdown drive, handing the ball off on a play that resulted in a score on fourth and goal.
Though he didn't get many opportunities to showcase his arm, Uiagalelei did what was asked of him in his first game action with the Chargers.
Uiagalelei is still battling to make the roster in Los Angeles, whether that be on the final 53 or practice squad.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
