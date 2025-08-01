Nole Gameday

Former Florida State QB makes NFL preseason debut for Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers and Detroit Lions kicked off the preseason in the annual Hall of Fame game.

Dustin Lewis

Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (13) throws against Detroit Lions defensive end Nate Lynn (57) in the fourth quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (13) throws against Detroit Lions defensive end Nate Lynn (57) in the fourth quarter at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Football is officially back.

The 2025 NFL preseason kicked off on Thursday night with the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions meeting in the annual Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. The Chargers pulled out a dominant 34-7 victory.

Though former Florida State star safety Derwin James and the majority of starters sat out of the exhibition, another ex-Seminole got his opportunity to debut at the professional level.

As head coach Jim Harbaugh stated earlier this week, former FSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei took over the reins in the fourth quarter. By that point, the game was well in hand and all the undrafted rookie had to do was manage the clock to secure the victory.

Over three drives, Uiagalelei completed 2/3 passes for 25 yards. He kneeled three consecutive times to end the game, meaning he finished with -5 rushing yards. Uiagalelei led the Chargers on a touchdown drive, handing the ball off on a play that resulted in a score on fourth and goal.

Though he didn't get many opportunities to showcase his arm, Uiagalelei did what was asked of him in his first game action with the Chargers.

Uiagalelei is still battling to make the roster in Los Angeles, whether that be on the final 53 or practice squad.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

Dustin Lewis
