Former Florida State star draws interest from Green Bay Packers
Training camps are kicking off around the NFL this week and there are over 30 former Florida State Seminoles vying for 53-man roster spots.
Professional football is a tough business. By the end of the preseason, teams will have to cut down from 90 players to 53. That makes getting it right essential and evaluation is always ongoing.
One member of FSU's 2023 ACC Championship team is hoping to get another shot in the league.
On Monday, former Florida State star linebacker Kalen DeLoach went through a workout with the Green Bay Packers, per Packer Report's Easton Butler. He was among three linebackers the franchise brought in to take a closer look at.
DeLoach is coming off a stint in the UFL with the Arlington Renegades. He signed with the franchise on April 30 but it doesn't appear that he saw any action with the Renegades.
After going undrafted out of Florida State in 2024, DeLoach landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had some impressive moments during the preseason but also dealt with injuries, leading the Buccaneers to release him at the end of training camp. DeLoach had another brief stint on the franchise's practice squad.
DeLoach had a productive college career with the Seminoles, totaling 212 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, 11 pass deflections, and a defensive touchdown. As good as he was on the field, his impact in the locker room was massive.
During his final two seasons in Tallahassee, Florida State compiled a 23-4 overall record, winning the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl and 2023 ACC Championship. DeLoach was named second-team All-ACC as a redshirt senior, playing a pivotal role in the Seminoles winning their first conference title in nine years.
DeLoach sowed his way into the heart of the fanbase, not just for his hard play on the field but also for sticking around and playing well into the second half of FSU's loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl. He made plenty of crucial plays on the field, including an electric forced fumble that he returned for a touchdown in the eventual victory against Clemson and the game-sealing interception in Gainesville to bury the Gators.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
RB Jashaun Corbin - Atlanta Falcons
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
RB Cam Akers - New Orleans Saints
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
