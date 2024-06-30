BREAKING: Four-Star Tight End Chase Loftin Commits To FSU Football Over Texas A&M, Nebraska, And Missouri
This was about the time everyone expected Florida State to begin climbing on the recruiting trail. The Seminoles have traditionally went on big runs over the summer and that appears to be no different in the 2025 cycle.
On Saturday, four-star tight end Chase Loftin announced his commitment to FSU over Texas A&M, Nebraska, and Missouri. With his pledge, the Seminoles have doubled their list of commits over the past week, going from four to eight.
Loftin quickly became one of Florida State's most wanted prospects at the position after picking up an offer in January. He visited in April to observe a spring practice before returning to Tallahassee in June for his official visit. There was a question on if the Seminoles would be able to pull the talented recruit from the midwest, especially after he took trips to Texas A&M and Nebraska to conclude his slate of official visits.
READ MORE: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Skeptical of Big Ten’s Interest in Florida State
In the end, Loftin decided to make the move to join head coach Mike Norvell and tight ends coach Chris Thomsen at FSU. He's going to have to continue to bulk up and add strength at the college level but he's got a very promising skill set. Loftin has sure hands coupled with the ability to make tough catches in traffic. Plus, he can leap with the best of them at 6-foot-6 for jump balls.
The Seminoles likely aren't done at the tight end position with only five scholarship players in the room entering the season. FSU remains a top-choice for three-star Hollis Davidson, who named the program inside his top two with Auburn on Friday.
With the addition of Loftin, Florida State now holds eight verbal pledges in #Tribe25. The haul moves from No. 57 to No. 44 in the country. It's still not where the Seminoles want to be but they were in the 70s a few days ago.
The 6-foot-6, 215-pound tight end is regarded as the No. 374 overall prospect, the No. 19 TE, and the No. 2 recruit in Nebraska in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
READ MORE: Crucial Tight End Target Puts FSU Football In Top-Two Alongside SEC Program
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU Football Ranks In Top-15 Overall Teams In EA Sports College Football 25
• Former FSU Basketball Sharpshooter Signs With San Antonio Spurs
• Off-Field Recruiting Staff Member Is No Longer With FSU Football
• Former FSU Football Defender And Son Of Seminole Legend Transfers Out Of Tallahassee