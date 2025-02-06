Former FSU Basketball star traded to Atlanta Hawks
The NBA trade deadline shows no mercy. In a wild week that has seen players such as Luka Doncic traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers, even a former Florida State player is now on the move.
About 40 minutes before Thursday's 3 p.m. EST trade deadline, the Los Angeles Clippers traded former FSU basketball star Terance Mann, along with Nah'Shon "Bones" Hyland, to the Atlanta Hawks for the veteran Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round picks. Mann now returns to the East Coast and is only a small flight away from Tallahassee if he wants to return for any games.
Mann signed a three-year, $47 million extension with the Clippers before the season that is set to kick in next season, but he hasn't been playing as much as in years past. He's down to 6.0 PPG and 2.9 RPG in 19.8 MPG after averaging nearly 9.0 PPG in 25 MPG over the last two seasons. He's had value as a multi-positional defender and playmaker, but the Clippers are deep on the wing.
The Hawks made this trade soon after sending De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, so they have some opportunity on the wing if Mann can work his way into the rotation.
Mann has spent all 382 games in his career with the Clippers after they selected him 48th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, soon after trading for another FSU star, Mfiondu Kabengele, in the first round. He spent four seasons at Florida State from 2015-2019, averaging 12.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, and 2.5 APG in his last two seasons in Tallahassee.
The last former Florida State player to play for the Hawks was Trent Forrest, who played 38 games for them in the 2023-24 season.
