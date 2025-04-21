Former FSU football All-American projected to land with the Indianapolis Colts
The 2025 NFL Draft is closing in as teams around the country finish up their draft boards, looking to boost their rosters. At the same time, sports analysts are making their projections on who will land where and how high players will jump ahead of Thursday, April 24.
Former FSU All-American kicker Ryan Fitzgerald will almost certainly land on a roster when it is all said and done, and NFL.com's draft analyst Chad Reuter has the Coolidge, Georgia native slicing the uprights with the Indianapolis Colts in Lucas Oil Stadium. Reuter projected the Colts to take Fitzgerald with the No. 232 overall pick.
"Fitzgerald turned a major corner after an erratic 2022 season and has been a picture of consistency since then," NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. "He has proven he can hit the long field goal with consistent lift and ball flight. Fitzgerald needs to improve his hang time on kickoffs and must prove that inconsistencies with intermediate kicks are in the past."
While Zierlein is critical of Fitzgerald's intermediate game, he was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, given to the nation’s top placekicker, after going a perfect 13-for-13 on field goals in 2024, including a flawless 5-for-5 from 50 yards or more. Fitzgerald’s five makes from 50-plus yards set a single-season school record, and he also recorded the second, third-, and seventh-longest field goals in Florida State history.
The Lou Groza Award finalist spent the past five seasons as Florida State’s primary kicker, connecting on 58 of 74 field goal attempts (78.4%) throughout his career. He nailed a career-long 59-yarder in his final season and was remarkably consistent on extra points, converting 178 of 182 attempts (97.8%).
The Colts recently released placekicker Matt Gay in April, and Fitzgerald would be joining projected starting kicker Spencer Shrader in the special-teams room.
