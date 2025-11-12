Former FSU football fan favorite finds new NFL home
There are plenty of players to walk through Tallahassee who are still remembered by Florida State fans to this day.
The stars who have donned garnet and gold over the years, especially those who have delivered national championships and big moments against rivals, are etched in Seminole lore.
A recent fan favorite has earned another opportunity in the NFL after waiting in the wings since February.
Former FSU star DeMarcus Walker Lands With Washington Commanders
On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders signed former Florida State star defensive end DeMarcus Walker to their practice squad. The move comes a few weeks after the Commanders brought Walker in for a workout.
The team is looking for depth along the defensive front following a slew of injuries. Walker brings a proven veteran presence, and he had the most productive season of his NFL career in 2024.
Last year, Walker totaled 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback hurries in 17 starts for the Chicago Bears. Coincidentally enough, Walker totaled a season-high eight tackles in an 18-15 loss to the Commanders last season. The Bears released him in February to save cap space.
There's a chance Walker could be elevated to the active roster as soon as this weekend.
During his eight years in the NFL, Walker has played for the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears.
Overall, Walker has appeared in 100 games, making 42 starts, and totaled 191 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.
A National Champion And All-American At Florida State
Walker spent his college career at Florida State under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He was a member of the team that won the final BCS National Championship in 2024.
During his final two years with the Seminoles, Walker recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. That included 68 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick in 2016.
The Jacksonville native earned consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC along with the conference's Defensive Player of the Year for his performance as a senior. The Seminoles went 8-0 against Miami and Florida while he was wearing garnet and gold. Walker still ranks third in FSU history in career sacks (28.5) and tackles for loss (45).
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers
S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs
DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve
OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad
RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season
DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad
