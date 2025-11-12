Nole Gameday

Former FSU football fan favorite finds new NFL home

The former Seminole has been a free agent since February.

Dustin Lewis

Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) moves in toward Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) moves in toward Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, during a game against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There are plenty of players to walk through Tallahassee who are still remembered by Florida State fans to this day.

The stars who have donned garnet and gold over the years, especially those who have delivered national championships and big moments against rivals, are etched in Seminole lore.

A recent fan favorite has earned another opportunity in the NFL after waiting in the wings since February.

Former FSU star DeMarcus Walker Lands With Washington Commanders

DeMarcus Walker
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, the Washington Commanders signed former Florida State star defensive end DeMarcus Walker to their practice squad. The move comes a few weeks after the Commanders brought Walker in for a workout.

The team is looking for depth along the defensive front following a slew of injuries. Walker brings a proven veteran presence, and he had the most productive season of his NFL career in 2024.

Last year, Walker totaled 47 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and 16 quarterback hurries in 17 starts for the Chicago Bears. Coincidentally enough, Walker totaled a season-high eight tackles in an 18-15 loss to the Commanders last season. The Bears released him in February to save cap space.

There's a chance Walker could be elevated to the active roster as soon as this weekend.

During his eight years in the NFL, Walker has played for the Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, and Chicago Bears.

Overall, Walker has appeared in 100 games, making 42 starts, and totaled 191 tackles, 40 tackles for loss, 26.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one pass deflection.

A National Champion And All-American At Florida State

DeMarcus Walker
Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end DeMarcus Walker (44) and head coach Jimbo Fisher (R) celebrate after defeating the Michigan Wolverines 33-32 at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Walker spent his college career at Florida State under former head coach Jimbo Fisher. He was a member of the team that won the final BCS National Championship in 2024.

During his final two years with the Seminoles, Walker recorded back-to-back double-digit sack seasons. That included 68 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and a blocked kick in 2016.

The Jacksonville native earned consensus All-American honors and was named first-team All-ACC along with the conference's Defensive Player of the Year for his performance as a senior. The Seminoles went 8-0 against Miami and Florida while he was wearing garnet and gold. Walker still ranks third in FSU history in career sacks (28.5) and tackles for loss (45).

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

OL Jeremiah Byers - Arizona Cardinals *practice squad

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Ryan Fitzgerald - Carolina Panthers

S Jammie Robinson - Detroit Lions

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DB Kevin Knowles - Kansas City Chiefs

DL Derrick Nnadi - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs *injured reserve

OL Bobby Hart - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

QB DJ Uiagalelei - Los Angeles Chargers *practice squad

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams *injured reserve

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *practice squad

RB Jashaun Corbin - New England Patriots *injured reserve

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles *injured reserve/out for season

DB Jalen Ramsey - Pittsburgh Steelers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Pittsburgh Steelers *practice squad

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

DL DeMarcus Walker - Washington Commanders *practice squad

