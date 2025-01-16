Former FSU Offensive Lineman Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
Former Florida State offensive lineman Dontae Lucas has announced his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft after spending one season at Southern Miss as a grad transfer. It was the third stop in his career after making the switch to South Alabama in January of 2022. He was ranked as a 4-star recruit in FSU’s 2019 recruiting class.
"First and foremost, I want to thank the lord for blessing me with the opportunity to play this game for nine incredible years. this journey has been filled with growth, learning, and challenges that have shaped me into the man I am today," Lucas wrote on social media. "Thank you, Southern Mississippi, for giving me the chance to play my senior year of football and for fostering friendships that will last a lifetime. To my family and friends: your unwavering support means everything to me, and I couldn't have made it this far without you. Now, it's time to chase my dreams. I’m proud to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."
READ MORE: Blue-Chip Offensive Lineman Plans Visit To Florida State
During his time at Florida State, the 6'4'' 320 Overton, FL native appeared in 21 games over the course of three seasons before transferring to South Alabama in 2022. There, he appeared in 23 games, helping the Jaguars' offensive line produce their third thousand-yard rusher in former Florida State running back La'Damian Webb.
Lucas matched his highest overall offensive grade per PFF.com during his final season at Southern Miss at 61.7. He graded out at 61.7 during his first year at FSU after appearing in 11 games with seven starts, although his pass-blocking grade in 2024 was a career-high of 72.1 in seasons where he played more than two games.
READ MORE: FSU Football Won’t Hold Spring Showcase Due to Doak Campbell Stadium Renovations
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• FSU's Mike Norvell Optimistic Regarding Addition Of QB Thomas Castellanos: 'A True Spark'
• Florida State's Mike Norvell Thinks Seminoles Hit "Home Run" With Transfer Portal Haul
• Florida State Defensive Backs Putting In Work This Offseason
• Ex-Florida State Defensive End Named One Of 'Most Impactful Transfers'